Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – As Nashville prepares to commemorate the 38th anniversary of MLK Day, the city is bracing for cold weather, but the spirit of unity and celebration will prevail. The events, organized around the theme “Why We Can’t Wait: Activating Our Power for Equity in Justice,” will unfold on January 14-15.

Activities will center around the six principals of non-violence and Dr. Martin Luther King’s book Why We Can’t Wait, a classic exploration of the events and forces behind the Civil Rights Movement.

Weather Update: Despite the cold forecast, organizers are determined to proceed with the events. As of 8:45 pm on Friday, Jan 12, the latest reports suggest that snow is expected in the early afternoon on Monday. The MLK Day Convocation, March, and Rally are scheduled to continue as planned. Attendees are advised to bundle up, and special provisions, including warm drinks and hot chocolate, will be available for purchase.

Sunday, January 14, 2024: The Power and Promise of Equitable Education

Event: Panel Discussion

Panel Discussion Time: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Location: Wightman Chapel at Scarritt Bennett Center, 1027 18th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37212-2104

Wightman Chapel at Scarritt Bennett Center, 1027 18th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37212-2104 Details: A moderated panel discussion focusing on the faith African Americans have placed in education to obtain equity and freedom. Panelists include Dr. Glenda Glover, President of Tennessee State University; Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools; Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, President of Nashville State Community College.

Monday, January 15, 2024: MLK Day Events

MLK Day Annual March

Time: 7:30 am – 9:00 am

7:30 am – 9:00 am Location: Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN 37208

Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN 37208 Details: Join the community in paying homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his fight for social justice and civil rights.

MLK Day Annual Convocation with Nikki Giovanni

Time: 10:00 am – 11:30 am

10:00 am – 11:30 am Location: Tennessee State University Gentry Center, 3645 Dr. Walter S Davis Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209

Tennessee State University Gentry Center, 3645 Dr. Walter S Davis Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 Details: Renowned poet Nikki Giovanni will deliver the keynote address.

Organizers urge attendees to exercise caution, dress warmly for the rally, and be at the church by 7 AM on Monday for the rally. Street closures will begin at 5:30 am and remain in effect until after the march. The city is ready to brave the cold in the spirit of unity and celebration for the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.

For more information visit: Nashville MLK Day (mlkdaynashville.com)