Nashville Bars Sue City and State Over COVID-19 Closures

Several bars on Broadway in downtown Nashville have filed a joint lawsuit against key city and state leaders. Kid Rock’s bar, Honkey Tonk Central along with managing partner Steve Smith are among bars are seeking damages for lost revenue from Mayor John Cooper’s mandated COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. The lawsuit states businesses have been specifically targeted by Director Caldwell and Mayor Cooper and have received unfair treatment in comparison to protesters during recent demonstrations. The lawsuit also goes on to say that the businesses have also received unequal treatment from Metro’s Beer Permit Board and its member, Kia Jarmon.