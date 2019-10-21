Black Caucus Mourns the Loss of Sen. Reggie Tate

NASHVILLE, TN — Former State Senator Reggie Tate has passed away at the age of 65, according to Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators Chairman G. A. Hardaway.

Tate was elected to the Senate seat in 2006. He represented Senate district 33 until last year. The district encompasses parts of Memphis and Shelby County. During his 12 years in the Senate, Tate served on several major committees including the Senate Commerce, Labor and Agriculture Committee, the Finance, Ways and Means Committee, the Joint Fiscal Review Committee and served as Vice-Chair of the Senate Education Committee and of the Shelby County Delegation.

He graduated from the University of Memphis with a degree in Architectural Engineering and went on to become President and CEO of the Accent by Design architectural firm He also served on numerous Memphis boards, including the National Civil Rights Museum and Lifeblood. Tate was known for his ability to work across party lines.

TBCSL Chairman Hardaway said, “Senator Tate was a dedicated and accomplished politician who worked to build consensus and bring lawmakers together to pass legislation that benefited Shelby County. Our hearts go out to his family and we join them in mourning his loss.”