Reflecting on the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Rev. Kelly Miller Smith Jr.

NASHVILLE, TN — On January 18, 2021 we will observe the national holiday for the birthday of one of the most significant human beings in American history, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (who was actually born January 15, 1929). There are many of us still living who have lived through the era of his life and and are witnesses to the contributions he made during his life. When we think of Dr. King we think of his teaching of patience, his resilience and his organizing. His legacy is the framework of what we still build upon for justice and progress for all people.

We also think about his eloquence. Though his most memorable speech is what is called the “I Have a Dream” speech, when one listens to the other speeches of King one is moved by the articulate cadence of a Black preacher, filled with the substance that inspires, energizes, challenges and motivates people. He was the voice of those who were the voiceless.

Dr. King was no stranger to Nashville. He was a close friend of my father, as they were both alumnus of Morehouse College in Atlanta, and they both had similar mindsets on how to address the issues of civil rights and and justice. He spoke in our church building when were located on the corner of 8th Ave. and Charlotte Ave. (now Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.). Also, the day after the bombing of the home of Atty. Z. Alexander Looby in April 1960, Dr. King was scheduled to speak in the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville. But the city was afraid that someone may try to bomb the auditorium as well and refused to allow him to speak there. Fisk University opened their gymnasium to be used instead. King in that speech praised the Nashville sit-in movement as “the best organized and the most disciplined in the Southland.” He further stated that he came to Nashville “not to bring inspiration but to gain inspiration from the great movement that has taken place in this community.”

In reality Dr. King is viewed larger than life when you think about the fact that he lived to only be 39 years old, assassinated in 1968 in Memphis TN. It is a testament, as he himself eluded to in his last public address, that “ Like anybody, I would like to live a long life—longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will…”

One of the great misnomers about King is that people often refer to him as a “civil rights leader.” I think that does not fully express the mission of Dr. King. He was a preacher first, and did was he did because he understood this to be God’s calling on his life. And thus, he endured what he endured not because it was about making a name for himself, but about doing the Will of God. And he was martyred for that same reason. And we thank God for the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Pastor Smith is the pastor of First Baptist Church Capitol Hill, Nashville.