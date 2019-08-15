Prominent Civil Rights Activist NAACP’s 100th Anniversary Keynote Speaker

NASHVILLE, TN — John R. Faison, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Watson Grove Baptist Church (The Grove), a growing, multigenerational, multisite church with campuses in Nashville, TN and Franklin, TN. The Grove endeavors to be “A GROWING church for GROWING people whom Christ will use in GROWING His Kingdom.”

A native of Boykins, Virginia, Pastor Faison earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia, a Master of Arts in Practical Theology from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and a Doctor of Ministry degree at Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Under Pastor Faison’s leadership, God is using The Grove to impact the city of Nashville and beyond with tremendous effectiveness. Since his arrival in March 2012, the congregation has grown from 300 to over 2400 members. Pastor Faison has led the completion of several physical, logistical and technological upgrades, as well as the hiring of additional staff, in order to minister to this growing congregation.

Additionally, several innovative ministry initiatives have launched and powerfully impacted the community, making Pastor Faison a “go-to” resource for a city seeking to respond to its own unprecedented growth. In January 2019, The Grove launched a second campus in Franklin, TN, known as The Grove – Franklin, in order to bring its community ministry model to Williamson County and surrounding areas.

Pastor Faison is a highly sought-after communicator of the Gospel. Young and seasoned alike have been blessed by his message of allegiance and authenticity, as well as his willingness to deal with relevant issues. Pastor Faison’s dexterity with different audiences stems from his broad spectrum of experiences. In addition to his 20 years of ministerial experience, he is also a decorated veteran, having served as an US Army officer for eight years. Pastor Faison is a recognized voice at events throughout the country, including the Hampton University Ministers Conference, the Clinton Global Initiative, the Samuel D. Proctor Conference, NAACP Leadership 500, the Word Network, and universities throughout the nation. Moreover, his work has been published in The African American Lectionary and The Grio.com. In 2016, Pastor Faison was named one of the “Top 5 Young Preachers in America” by the preaching website ROHO. He is a passionate advocate for community transformation and development, as seen in his work as an HIV/AIDS National Ambassador with the NAACP (theblackchurchandhiv.org), mentor in public school districts, and advisor to several community organizations. Pastor Faison currently serves as President of The Grove Community Development Corporation and a member of the Board of Trustees at Belmont University. He is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Boule).

Pastor Faison is married Min. Alethia Faison. They are parents of three children: John (Jr), Ajah, and Jaden.