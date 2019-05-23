The Graves Memorial Library

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

By Eleanor Graves

NASHVILLE, TN — Bishop Michael Lee Graves is the Pastor and Founder of the Temple Church in Nashville.

Bishop Graves was a preacher par excellence, a loving pastor and a scholar. A native of Batavia, IL he was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the American Baptist College in Nashville. Dr. Graves also matriculated at Wesley Theological Seminary, Washington, D.C. and at Vanderbilt Divinity School in Nashville. He received a doctorate of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio. He and his wife, Eleanor ,were the first two members of the Temple Church that now numbers over 4,000 .She is an educator and they both read incessantly and have thousands of books. After Bishop transitioned in December, 2004 to his heavenly home, he left this untapped treasure in his home library. I t was a natural and divine plan to partner with So Send I You, Inc. whose CEO, Dr. Joe Albert Bush is a ministerial son of Bishop Graves.

So Send I You, Inc. is a global Christian missions organization committed to fulfilling the Great Commission of Jesus Christ by educating, nurturing and cultivating missional leaders and congregations. SO SEND I YOU, Inc. currently supports mission activities worldwide. This organization has built churches in Swaziland and South Africa and supports missions in South Africa, India, and Haiti. In Malawi, just outside of Blantyre, it supports the Birthing Center at the Providence Industrial Mission, and the training of Baptist ministers. Therefore, to support the theological education of these young men and woman, So Send I You, Inc. has announced plans to construct a library in Malawi, a mostly Christian, English speaking nation, and one of the poorest countries in Africa. Over fifty percent of the population is below the poverty line making an average yearly salary of $100-$200. These books will truly be treasured.

The partners in this project are the Temple Church, Nashville, Tennessee. (Senior Pastor, Dr. Darrell Drumwright) ; the First Cathedral Church, Hartford, Connecticut(Senior Pastor, Archbishop Leroi Bailey); the St. John Baptist Church, Savannah, Georgia, (Senior Pastor, Dr. George P. Lee); the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Nashville, Tennessee, (Senior Pastor, Dr. Breonus Mitchell) and the Walker Memorial Baptist Church, Bronx, New York, (Senior Pastor,Dr. Joe Albert Bush)

This state-of-the-art facility will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Bishop Michael Lee Graves and his wife, Dr. Eleanor Graves. The estimated cost of the project is $140,000, It will house the library, two bedroom suites for visiting missionaries /pastors/lecturers, a children’s division and solar panels to reduce the cost of electricity. It will be situated on land that is scenic and beside a river.

In order to complete this project and bring this vision to fruition, we need your support. We are looking for additional partners who will share in the cost of the project, including the “sons and daughters” of Bishop Graves, other persons nationwide who have been influenced by this ministry or anyone with a heart to provide these future pastors, ministers, children, and villagers with the resources essential to be well equipped for the Work of the Kingdom of God in Malawi.

$7,000 – bedroom suite $500 Wall of Honor $200 Walkway of Honor. Any gift above $200 can be memorial. Every donation is appreciated and tax-deductible. Donations by Check: payable to So Send I You, Inc. P.O. Box 1699, Lincolton Station, NY, NY, 10037. Online donations: GiveSendGo.com and GoFundMe.com.