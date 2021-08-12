Samsung Electronics To Launch First 5 Nanometer Based Next-generation Wearable Processor

SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics unveiled next-generation wearable processors that will be used in the next models of Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Electronics announced on Aug. 10 that it has released ‘Exynos W920’, which is a processor for wearable devices based on the latest 5-nanometer process.

Exynos W920 is the first processor for wearable devices that are applied with the latest Extreme ultraviolet lithography process.

“Wearables like smartwatches are no longer just a cool gadget to have. They’re now a growing part of our lifestyles to keep you fit, safe and alert,” said Harry Cho, vice-president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, in a press release.

“With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE.”

Compared to existing models, performance and power efficiency have significantly improved by adding the latest design technology.

Not only the processor but also power management integrated circuits (PMIC), mobile DRAM (LPDDR4X), and eMMC (Embedded Multi-Media Controller) are built-in ultra-small packages optimized for wearable devices by applying FO-PLP(Fan-Out Panel Level Package) and SIP-ePOP(System In Package-embedded Package On Package) technology.

Exynos W920 is equipped with Arm’s low-power ‘Cortex A55’ CPU core and ‘Mali-G68’ GPU core. Samsung Electronics explained that CPU performance has improved by about 20 percent, and GPU performance has improved by more than 10 times compared to previous products.

When installed in a smartwatch, it also supports 3D Watch Face and smooth screen scrolling.

Also, ‘Coretex-M55’ for low-power displays is additionally installed. It minimizes the power consumption required for processors to run displays in AOD (Always On Display) mode, where simple contents such as clocks, alarms, and missed calls can be checked without turning on the screen.

In addition, Exynos W920 supports LTE wireless communication for fast communication outside and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS L1) for accurate location information, enabling various services in a smartwatch.

Exynos W920 will support a new integrated platform jointly developed by Samsung and Google and will be used in the next Galaxy Watch model.

Samsung recently confirmed a new Smartwatch chip ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 launch.

Samsung also plans to launch two new foldable phones.

“As we explore new ways to empower you, we often venture into uncharted territory. That’s how we ended up creating a brand-new category with the launch of the Galaxy Fold,” said Samsung president and head of mobile communications business, Tae Moon Roh, in a blog.

“And we didn’t stop there. We kept improving the category with our second generation of foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold2 and the Galaxy Z Flip, with more screens and more of the features you now know and love. I’m excited to say our third generation of foldable devices will open up amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability for even more people around the world.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Amrita Das and Praveen Pramod Tewari







