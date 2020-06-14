Showtime Planning Attica Documentary

By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN — Acclaimed director Stanley Nelson and Showtime are joining forces to chronicle one of the nation’s worse prison incidents. The network announced Monday that Nelson would be spotlighting a documentary about the 1971 prison rebellion at Attica in upstate New York. It will debut on Showtime in 2021, which will be the 50th anniversary of the five-day confrontation between prisoners and guards. Originally it was reported that the prisoners had been responsible for the deaths of 43 people and injuries to hundreds of others. But it was later shown that the armed state troopers who stormed the facility were responsible for the casualties and injuries.

Some called the event a riot, while others viewed it as a rebellion, one that led to an ongoing conversation about prison reform and the criminal justice system. Nelson said in a statement that he had long wanted to do a film about Attica. “Attica is a film I’ve been itching to make for a very long time. It’s a dramatic story, with so many great voices that have not been heard. The uprising and its aftermath shaped the present in ways I think will be surprising to an audience,” Nelson said. His most recent film was about legendary jazz great Miles Davis. Another recent Nelson production is “Freedom Summer, Freedom Riders and The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.”

“Few single words in our nation’s history conjure more powerful emotions than Attica, especially at the intersection of race and our prison system. And no filmmaker is better suited to make sense of those five days in America’s history than Stanley Nelson. We are honored and excited to be working with a filmmaker of Stanley’s caliber on telling a story that’s just as relevant fifty years later,” Vinnie Malhotra, executive vp of nonfiction programming at Showtime Networks, added in a separate statement.

Dr. Heather Ann Thompson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, will be the lead historical consultant on the project. “Attica” is produced by Nelson’s Firelight Films and Topic Studios for Showtime Documentary Films.

The story was initially reported in the Hollywood Reporter.