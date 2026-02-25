Sources: Caravan for Rev. Jesse Jackson to pass through Nashville Saturday night

NASHVILLE — Sources are telling the Tennessee Tribune that a caravan carrying the body of the Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. will proceed through Nashville on Saturday, Feb. 28, as part of memorial observances following his death.

The caravan is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m. from 2500 Clarksville Pike and will travel through the city along a designated route before concluding downtown.

According to information provided to the Tribune, the procession will travel along Clarksville Pike, make a slight right onto DB Tobb Blvd, turn left onto Jefferson Street, right onto Rosa Parks Boulevard, left onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, right onto Rep. John Lewis Way, then left onto Deaderick Street before turning onto 3rd Avenue North and ending at Nashville City Hall.

The caravan is expected to conclude at the courthouse, where Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell is anticipated to deliver remarks.

Supporters are encouraged to line the route to pay tribute as the caravan passes. Organizers say residents may show support by standing along the streets, flashing headlights or otherwise honoring Jackson’s legacy in a respectful manner.

Jackson, a prominent civil rights leader, Baptist minister and two-time Democratic presidential candidate, died Feb. 17, 2026, at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness, according to statements from his family and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson rose to prominence in the civil rights movement after being arrested in 1960 for protesting segregation and later working alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

He founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition to advance civil rights and economic justice. Jackson later ran for president in 1984 and 1988, expanded Black political participation nationwide and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000.

Celebration of Life Services:

Lying in repose at Rainbow PUSH HQ — 930 E. 50th St., Chicago

Thursday, Feb. 26

Doors open at 10 a.m.

The Jackson Family invites the public to Rainbow PUSH HQ, where the Reverend will be lying in repose.

Lying in repose at Rainbow PUSH HQ — 930 E. 50th St., Chicago

Friday, Feb. 27

Doors open at 10 a.m.

The Jackson Family invites the public to attend.

Formal services in South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Sunday, March 1 through Wednesday, March 4

The Public Homegoing of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. — House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St., Chicago

Friday, March 6

Doors open at 9 a.m.

Please also join for The Public Homegoing of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. at House of Hope.

Private homegoing services at Rainbow PUSH

Saturday, March 7

A livestream of the services will be shared for the public. Additional updates and registration details are available at JesseJacksonLegacy.com.