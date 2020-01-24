Injury-Plagued Commodores Losing Streak Continues

NASHVILLE, TN — The offensive production problems for an injury plagued Vanderbilt Commodores squad continued Saturday as a 21-5 surge in the opening moments of the second half propelled Tennessee to a 66-45 victory over Vanderbilt in Nashville. Making matters worse was the loss dropped Vanderbilt to:0-4 in the SEC, and 8-9 overall. It also marked and end to a streak that began with the introduction of the three-point line into college basketball in the 1986-87 season.

Vanderbilt had made at least one-three pointer every game since. That was a streak of 1,080 games over 34 years. But the Commodores missed 25 consecutive three-point attempts, and were passing up threes near the end of the game while fans were disappointed. Unfortunately the streak that did NOT end was a conference winless record that now stands at 22 regular season games and 24 overall. Plus they have lost five straight to Tennessee and the 45 points was a season’s low.

“The fans were more concerned about the 3s than us really even getting baskets,” a frustrated Vandy head coach Jerry Stackhouse told the Associated Press. “I felt for those kids. The real streak that we want to end is the losing streak.”

Having lost leading scorer Aaron Nesmith to injury, offense has become a major problem for Vanderbilt. Scotty Pippen Jr. Led the Commodores with 16 points. Saben Lee added 14, and became the 14th Vanderbilt player to score 1,000 points for their career.

The Commodores next game was at home Wednesday against Alabama.