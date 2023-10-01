By Peter White

Fraudsters fleece unsuspecting consumers in ways that are easy for them to get their hands on some cash but leave no trail behind so there is no way to get your money back. So says Lois Greisman, Associate Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. The greatest dollar loss is occurring through bank transfers.

“So for example, I get a call. I am told my grandson has been in a car accident in Canada but they can’t find an insurance card. He needs surgery right away.

The only way he can get the surgery is if I go to my bank and I ask them to send $7,895 to this account in Canada. That’s your bank transfer,” Greisman says.

Then, there are wire transfers—Moneygram, Western Union, and gift cards where Greisman says Apple and Google dominate the field. Don’t forget payment aps like Zelle, CashApp, Venmo, PayPal, and Remitly.

Greisman leads the FTC’s law enforcement initiatives tackling telemarketing fraud, including Do Not Call/Robocall enforcement, fraudulent business and investment opportunity schemes, including multi level marketing; mail fraud, including sweepstakes and lotteries; illegal spam; and Internet frauds, including technical support scams.

Greisman noted that $123 million dollars were lost with credit cards last year. She says if you have a credit card, pay for anything you buy with it, especially whatever you buy online.

“Why? You’ve got the best protections under federal law. And that is really, really important. None of these other payment types offer those kinds of really, really good protections.”

If you suspect you’ve been scammed and you paid with your credit or debit card, call the number on the back of the card and report it. You will not be charged.

Greisman said that the FTC knows from law enforcement and from the 1.1 million consumer fraud reports last year that scammers of different kinds of scams tend to prefer payments by different instruments.

“And some of this actually makes sense. So the imposter scam, it’s the telephone call from the IRS, you owe back taxes or the telephone call from the sheriff. There’s a warrant out for your arrest. You’ve got to go get it by a gift card for $100 $200 $300–not a huge amount of money but not huge compared to some of the other types of scams.

“Prizes, sweepstakes. Telephone call or email, you’ve won! You’ve won the lottery! You’ve won $50,000. All you have to do is pay some taxes and processing in advance, $100, $200, $500. Send me a gift card.” Her advice: don’t do that.

Investment scams hook the unsuspecting on a promise to teach you how to get rich by trading on line.

“What we are seeing because of the rage about cryptocurrency and the the novelty of it, ‘Pay me by cryptocurrency’.They’re more than happy to walk you through step by step, inch by inch, to send them several thousand dollars worth in cryptocurrency.”

The FTC sees big ticket payments for business scams.

“I will set you up in business. I will enable you to become an online entrepreneur selling with your own website on Amazon, on eBay, you will make significant money.”

No, you won’t and yet scammers will insist you pay through a payment app because these are $10,000 or $20,000 payments.

“You’re not going to be able to walk into Walmart and buy gift cards in that amount. That’s why the bigger ticket items, investment scams and business opportunity scams we see different types of payments used.”

“Never underestimate how good, persuasive, scary a scammer can be, especially when somebody says, ‘I’m from the government, I’m from the IRS, I’m from the sheriff’s office, I can send somebody to arrest you now’. If you hear ‘gift card’, hang up. Delete the email. Go offline, do whatever you need to do. Just get away. It is a clear telltale sign of a scam.”

Greisman has some advice for consumers: The government would never ask you to pay anything by gift card and would never ask you to pay by wire transfer either.

“Our main advice regarding gift cards is that gift cards are for gifts, not payments. Only scammers will tell you to buy a gift card and pay them. If you get a call, supposedly from the government asking you to pay for a gift card, that is a scam. But if you realize that you paid a scam or with a gift card, immediately contact the company that issued the gift cards.”

“Make sure you know and trust the person you are sending money to and never wire money to someone you haven’t met in person. Never send cash in the mail. If you do and realize you’ve been scammed you can ask the U.S. Postal Service to intercept the package.”

Lastly, don’t answer texts from someone you don’t know. Just delete them. Do the same with emails. Scammers can be very persuasive on the phone, so the FTC urges consumers to use the call blocking features on your cell phone. For information on how to block unwanted calls or emails, go here: https://www.ftc.gov/unwanted-calls-emails-texts You can report a scam or fraud fraud to the FTC here: www.reportfraud.ftc.gov