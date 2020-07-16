Tennessee Capitol Commission Voted to Remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust

NASHVILLE, TN (WZTV) — The Tennessee Capitol Commission has voted to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust from the Tennessee Capitol – but it comes with an amendment to also remove two other statues of military admirals.

The debate over whether the bust of Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan, should stay at the Tennessee State Capitol has been going on for years, but recent protests for racial equality have reignited calls for its removal. The effort was shot down in 2017.

Members of the Capitol Commission voted Thursday to remove the bust and the measure now goes to the Historical Commission.

It passed with a 9-2 vote. Members who voted against the bust removal include Capitol were Sen. Jack Johnson and Rep. Matthew Hill.

Members who voted for the removal are Commissioner Butch Eley, Commissioner Christi Branscom, Commissioner David Salyers, Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Treasurer David Lillard, Comptroller Justin Wilson, Howard Gentry, Hallerin Hill and Dr. Logan Hampton.

Comptroller Justin Wilson, who voted against the bust removal in 2017, proposed an approved amendment to remove statues of Civil War Union Admiral David Farragut and WWI Admiral Albert Gleaves, along with Forrest. He wants an exhibit made in the Tennessee State Museum on “great military leaders,” while limiting second floor busts to only state or federal elected officials.

After the vote, Senator Brenda Gilmore attributed the commission’s change of heart over the last three years to continued pressure put on by protestors who spent the last 26 days outside the statehouse.

“Although the members may not want to admit it and articulate it, those protestors, young people from all walks of life, have made a great sacrifice for 26 days,” Gilmore said before walking out to the lobby to address the protestors and celebrate the history vote.

During the meeting, Sen. Brenda Gilmore broke down while addressing members.

“I can hear the wails and cries of over 200 surrounded soldiers, soldiers who were surrendered by still slaughtered by his command,” Sen. Gilmore said through tears. “Surely, an unnecessary killing. I can hear the mothers and the crying children and feel their fear when the KKK terrorized them for no other reason than they were black.”

Sen. Gilmore said she cries every time she sees the bust, sitting on a pedestal.

“Why is it some white people hate me just because my skin is black,” Sen. Gilmore said.

The move also received opposition. Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) defended the bust and denied Forrest was a KKK Grand Wizard.

“If we take down our symbols of heritage, we are going to lose our history,” Sen. Hensley said. “And we all know this bust is only the beginning… I think Tennessee is doing pretty well. We have a lot of black legislators and it’s obvious Tennessee is doing the right thing, but I implore you on the commission to keep the bust there.”

Sen. Hensley also said the Fort Pillow massacre is made up, while saying “false” news reports have been around since before these events occurred.

“The times were different 150 years ago, 200 years ago and we can’t hold these historical figures to what we believe today.,” Sen. Hensley said.

Gov. Lee suggested during a news conference Wednesday that the bust should be moved to the Tennessee State Museum and have added context to tell Forrest’s ‘entire complicated history.” He also spoke at the meeting, letting members know where he stood on the issue.

“I think we have an opportunity to make decisions here today that will impact not only people’s lives, but our state,” Gov. Lee said.

After the passage, Sen. Gilmore thanked members for making history.

“I want to thank the members of the Capitol Commission who voted in favor of removing Nathan Bedford Forrest from our state Capitol. Their action today is a direct result of the people who have made their voices heard on this issue since the bust was installed. Today we have begun to right a wrong.

“Today was a victory but the bust remains in the Capitol for now. Just as a political process is protecting the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, systems of oppression are designed to make people give up. But we are not giving up. We will go to every meeting – no matter what – until this monument to white supremacy comes down.”