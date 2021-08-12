The Hermitage Hotel Celebrates a Century of Women’s Suffrage Aug. 16-18

NASHVILLE, TN — In ordinary times, the week of Aug. 17 should have been a huge event in Nashville, like NFL Draft big, as the state would have celebrated Tennessee’s role in the historic ratification of the 19th Amendment. After Gov. Albert Roberts forwarded the state’s Certificate of Ratification to the Secretary of State in Washington, the law of the land officially changed, granting the right to vote to women on Aug. 18,1920.

It wasn’t an easy action, though, as the pro- and anti-suffrage movements battled to secure votes in the state legislature. Both groups decamped at the Hermitage Hotel, at the time a new luxury hotel almost in the shadow of the state Capitol. As they pleaded and harrumphed their way around the opulent lobby of the hotel, those in favor of suffrage could identify one another by the yellow roses in their lapels, while the obstructionists sported red roses lest they accidentally be overheard bargaining with an undecided voter in a vestibule. In the end, McMinn County Rep. Harry Burn legendarily listened to the advice of his mother to “be a good boy” and broke the tie with his vote in favor of extending the vote to women.

The suffrage centennial was the focus of a cover story in the Scene a couple of weeks ago, and last month I told you about some of the commemorative events the Hermitage has planned.

To celebrate a full century since the momentous event, the Hermitage has planned several events over three days, Aug. 16-18. The first is a collaboration with local brewery Tennessee Brew Works to release a special edition Persistence Peach Ale, a Bellini cocktail-inspired fruity beer brewed with fresh peach and pomegranate.On the day of the release on Aug. 16, the public is invited to the official tapping of the first keg at Tennessee Brew Works at 809 Ewing Ave. starting at 11 a.m., which is a fine time for a little celebratory day drinking. The party will continue with live music from women artists beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Hadley Kennary and Friends followed by Lady Couch at 5 p.m.

In between the musical performances at 4:45 p.m., guests will be invited to join in a special suffrage toast, along with a brief history from Laura Franklin of the Tennessee Women’s Suffrage Committee. Both Tennessee Brew Works and the Hermitage are proud to come together for this historic brewing.

“With all the challenges in the world right now, it’s nice to take a moment and acknowledge the country’s advancements. It is also important to recognize that these advancements were born from struggle: decades of protest and activism that have shaped our history and rights as women,” says Tennessee Brew Works Brewer Stephanie Smith. “We hope to see people drink this beer in celebration of a historic moment in Tennessee and our national history.”

Available in kegs and six-packs of bottles the Persistence Peach Ale will be showcased at the Hermitage Hotel’s Capitol Grille and Oak Bar, within the Hermitage Hotel, during their suffrage-themed events. It will also be available in select retail locations in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. “The Hermitage Hotel is honored to partner with Tennessee Brew Works on its Persistence Peach, says managing director Dee Patel. “ We look forward to raising a pint to the trail-blazing women of the suffrage movement who held a strong, clear vision for the future of women and democracy in the United States.”

The fun continues on Monday, Aug. 17, with The Yellow Rose Tea, a special service at 1 and 3 p.m. During the early planning stages of the suffrage movement, women often met to discuss strategy over afternoon tea, because that was a place where they could expect not to encounter many men. True to the history, this event is aimed at mothers, daughters and friends, but I’m sure they won’t turn anyone away as long as they’re respectful of history and like tea sandwiches and desserts created from recipes in the The Women Suffrage Cook Book published by Mrs. Hattie A. Burr. Reservations and prepayment are both required for The Yellow Rose Tea which will cost $82 per person and $48 per child (10 and under) including tax and service charge.

If you’re a fan of the hard stuff instead of tea, the Hermitage has something for you as well: the Uncle Nearest Toast to Women at 6 p.m. Aug. 17. Uncle Nearest is one of the few female-owned whiskey companies in the United States, and the temperance movement often went hand-in-hand with suffrage efforts in the second decade of the past century. In fact, there’s a story of Hermitage patrons getting busted for drinking their whiskey out of tea cups in an attempt to hide from authorities, so maybe that Yellow Rose Tea might actually be a little rowdier than you imagined.

For the Uncle Nearest event, guests will toast the amazing women of the suffrage movement who were trailblazers for the future of the country. The event begins the evening with a ladies-only toast in the Oak Bar, followed by a three-course dinner with cocktail pairings from Uncle Nearest. The event costs $150 per person including taxes and service charge.

The final event of this three-day celebration is slightly less frivolous, but no less entertaining, as the Hermitage pays homage to a local leader of the suffrage movement with a special supper and panel discussion beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. The event will take over the hotel’s gorgeous Beaux Arts lobby for the unveiling of a new rug in honor of Anne Dallas Dudley, a prominent leader in the historic cause and the founder of the Nashville Equal Suffrage League. Hotel management will also reveal a new painting called “War of the Roses” by artist Kathleen Deerie Carlton, depicting the lobby filled with advocates on both sides of the issue, plus legislators, journalists and lobbyists.

Dinner will follow with a menu of fare including fresh vegetables from the Hermitage’s partnership with the garden at Glen Leven, along with cold cuts, appetizers and wine. The panel discussion will feature a general discussion of the suffrage movement along with stories about the hotel’s role as ground zero in the debate that raged on at the time. Panelists will include: moderator Dr. Carole Bucy, Davidson County Historian; Trevania Henderson, granddaughter of Anne Dallas Dudley; and others. The dinner will cost $125 per person plus tax and service charge.

So clear your calendar for those days and get ready to party like it’s 1920!