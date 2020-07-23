Tributes to C.T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis

John Lewis was probably one of the quietest members of the Civil Rights Movement. He could laugh and he could joke, but he was very seldom rowdy or loud. He had no ego at all…he had the power of humility, that just won people

over to him. He didn’t push, he wasn’t angry, and he had many reasons to be angry but he was always dominated by that loving spirit in his life that was a power that just made people want to follow him.

John Lewis and C.T. Vivian will be remembered for their tactical work and philosophical conversation, but mostly for their non-violent presence in the face of severe danger and their willlingless to march fearlessly through the valleys of the shadow of death and fear no evil.

Andrew Young

Former Atlanta Mayor and U.N. Ambassador

C.T. Vivian was a giant in the civil rights movement who played an integral part in the Nashville sit-ins in 1960. Rev. Vivian, alongside Diane Nash, John Lewis and many others, was at the forefront of the lunch-counter protests that desegregated downtown Nashville. The success of the Nashville sit-ins paved the way for the disciplined, peaceful

protests that swept the South lead by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is especially poignant that Rev. Vivian passed away as we are in the midst of a new civil justice campaign in the nation and in the State of Tennessee. Rev. Vivian said ‘People do not choose rebellion; it is forced upon them. Revolution is always an act of self-defense.’ Those words obviously still ring true today. My prayers, and I’m sure the prayers of many oth- ers across the state, go out to the Vivian family, as well as our gratitude for his strength and courage.”

On the transition of John Lewis: “The transition of John Lewis reminds us that we’ve crossed some barriers but still have tremendous ways to go,” said David Hefner, Ed.D., a former journalist and now higher education executive. “For me, his legacy of courage is resounding to his last breath. Courage, that core value that requries all of us to do and be good even at the cost of our lives or livelihood. John Lewis helped us see what a life of courage looks like and, for that, we are eternally grateful.

Mike Stewart

House Democratic Caucus Chairman

As a federal official during the Civil Rights Move- ment of the ’60s, I worked alongside Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, Rev. Andrew Young, Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Rev. Harold Middlebrook, Rev. James Netters and Rev. James Bevel in Memphis during the sanitation strike. I reported all FBI, police, and other known surveillance activities to my superiors in Washington, D.C., where an official record was housed. The FBI, led by J. Edgar Hoover, worked to destroy reputations and careers of everyone involved in the sanitation strike.

The sanitation strike, along with civil rights activities, showed the intestinal fortitude of Congressman Lewis, who was determined for Black people to be respected and not denied their inalienable rights to serve as full citizens in this country.

“We must continue to go forward as one people, as brothers and sisters.”

— Congressman John Lewis

Rosetta Miller Perry

Publisher, The Tennessee Tribune

Congressman Lewis and Dr. Vivian risked their lives during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s; and they never stopped fighting for freedom, justice and equality until God called them home on the same day to join the ancestors. I believe that we must honor their legacy by continuing to organize and mobilize our people to vote in record numbers in the 2020 Elections and elevate the fight against systemic racism, the unjust killings of our people by police and vigilantes. We must also continue to protest and fight for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, workers’ rights, economic, education, environmental, health & gender justice and all forms of injustice. Further, we honor their legacy by paying it forward by investing in and supporting a new generation of leaders, activists and organizers.

We express our deepest condolences to the Lewis and Vivian families in the loss of your loved ones. Thank you for sharing them with our nation and world. Thank you, Dr. Vivian and Congressman Lewis, for your unwavering servant leadership. ‘You fought the good fight and finished the race’ and I am sure God said when you arrived in heaven, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’ (Matthew 25:23). And although earth is crying, we know heaven is shouting and rejoicing. Rest in peace and power.”

Melanie L. Campbell

President/CEO National Coalition On Black Civic Participation

Alpha Kappa Alpha joins a grateful nation in mourn ing the loss of civil rights icons, Congressman John Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian. The world has lost two irreplaceable champions for justice and equality at a time when the pervasive effects of racial injustice and economic inequality could not be more evident.

Congressman John Lewis, urged us to get in some “good trouble” in our efforts to make this nation live up to its promise of justice and equality for all. His involvement in the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Council (SNCC) and his 33-year tenure in Congress are testaments to a life of service.

Reverend C.T. Vivian, a lieutenant of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a Freedom Rider, was a key organizer of the first lunch counter sit-ins in Nashville in 1960 as well as the first civil rights march in 1961. His work with diverse

communities to improve race relations is legendary.

Congressman Lewis, a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated, and Reverend Vivian, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, were each awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama. Alpha Kappa Alpha pauses to remember these two civil rights giants and the important work to which they committed themselves. We will honor their legacies by re-affirming our commitment to advancing justice and equality. And as we fight on, we will be ever mindful of the words of Congressman John Lewis who said, “Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime.”

Dr. Glenda Glover

International President & Supreme Basileus Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

There is no way it could be a coincidence that C.T. Vivian and John Lewis were both at American Baptist College at the same time, in the Movement, and left this world on the same day, less than 20 hours apart. It was divine providence they were together.

Rev. Dr. Bernard Lafayette

ABC Alumnus, Civil Rights Activist and former ABC President

“I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Congressman John Lewis, and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, as well as to Michael Collins and the rest of his team. Congressman Lewis embodies the best of our nation–he is truly a

great American. At the Joint Center, we have been fortunate to enjoy his consistent encouragement and friendship—as have many others. Congressman Lewis was a true mentor and inspiration for many generations. We will always remember his commitment, model, and support. His memory will inspire us and countless others to step up and continue his life’s work to defeat systemic injustice.”

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, America’s Black Think Tank

John’s life reminds us that the most powerful symbol of what it means to be an American is what we do with the time we have to make real the promise of our nation — that we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally. Through the beatings, the marches, the arrests, the debates on war, peace, and freedom, and the legislative fights for good jobs and health care and the fundamental right to vote, he taught us that while the journey toward equality is not easy, we must be unafraid and never cower and never, ever give up.

That is the charge a great American and humble man of God has left us. For parents trying to answer their children’s questions about what to make of the world we are in today, teach them about John Lewis. For the peaceful marchers for racial and economic justice around the world who are asking where we go from here, follow his lead. For his fellow legislators, govern by your conscience like he did, not for power or party. He was our bridge — to our history so we did not forget its pain and to our future so we never lose our hope. He was himself — a man at peace, of dignity, grace and character.

Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden

“We are grateful that John Lewis never lost sight of how great our country can be. He carried the baton of progress and justice to the very end. It now falls on us to pick it up and march on. We must never give up, never give in, and keep the faith.”

“I will always cherish the quiet conversations we shared together when he inspired me to fight for the ideals of our beloved country. My prayers are with John Lewis’ family, loved ones, and the nation as we grieve this tremendous loss.”

Senator Kamala Harris

Today, the entire nation mourns the loss of Rep. John Lewis, whose courage, moral clarity, and tireless commitment to justice taught generations how to fight. John Lewis’ fight began as a youth activist leader, demonstrating that the way we enact lasting change is by engaging and empowering our youth. He supported youth-led movements throughout his life, maintaining the belief that our nation’s young people will be the disruptors and shepherds towards progressive change.

“John Lewis’ fearlessness prevailed throughout his career as an activist and Congressman. From his leadership on laws to defend every voter’s ballot, end discrimination, and protect vulnerable communities, Rep. Lewis forged and fortified pathways of equality for this nation. The right way to honor his legacy as a lifelong civil and voting rights champion, is to continue that fight; to pick up his mantle and march boldly towards the future he never stopped fighting for. As we ask ourselves the legacy we want to leave behind, we must ignite Rep. Lewis’ light and never stop making good trouble in the face of systemic injustice.

Tom Steyer

Climate activist, NextGen America founder

and former Democratic presidential candidate

The NAACP family, and the entire nation mourn his passing with sorrow in our hearts, but a conviction in our knowledge that his legacy will live on for generations to come.

Often called “one of the most courageous persons the Civil Rights Movement ever produced,” John Lewis dedicated his life to protecting human rights, securing civil liberties, and building what he calls “The Beloved Community” in America. By 1963, Lewis was dubbed one of the Big Six leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. At the age of 23, he was an architect and a keynote speaker at the historic March on Washington in August 1963. He went on to become a United States Congressman and had served as U.S. Representative of Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District since 1986.

John Lewis is the recipient of numerous awards, including the prestigious Martin Luther King, Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize. He received the NAACP Spingarn Medal in 2002 and the NAACP Chairman’s Award in 2020.

We are deeply saddened by his passing but profoundly grateful for his immense contributions to justice. A national treasure and a civil rights legend for the ages, he used every waking moment of his 80 years to push this country toward more representative democracy and left behind a remarkable model. It is up to us to pick up his mantle and carry on, and we urge the entire nation to join us. As people of all colors are in the streets seeking racial justice, we urge all that can to speak louder and stay a little longer to honor the best warrior for democracy our nation has ever known.

The NAACP extends our sincerest condolences to the family of Congressman Lewis and sends prayers of comfort and strength now and always.

“Every generation leaves behind a legacy. What that legacy will be is determined by the people of that generation. What legacy do you want to leave behind?” — John Lewis

Derrick Johnson

President/CEO NAACP

The world knows that civil rights hero John Lewis has passed. An original Freedom Rider, leader of the March on Washington and the march from Selma to Montgomery, and a Congressman from Georgia for over 30 years, John fought his whole life to make our union more perfect.

I’d never met a living Saint until I met John Lewis. He lived the virtues of humility, empathy, and kindness more than anyone alive today. He also dearly loved Nashville from his school days at American Baptist and Fisk. He learned his activism here and the radical strategy of non-violence taught by Rev. James Lawson. We are still far from the Beloved Community my friend John worked so hard to build, but we are much, much closer than we would have been without him.

John made it his life’s mission to fight for equality and fairness in all aspects of life — but most of all at the ballot box. There was no fiercer champion for voting rights than John Lewis. Literally, he was beaten and jailed because he fought for it.

I’ve brought this fight to Tennessee where we’re embarrassingly one of the three hardest states to vote in. That’s why I’ve held the Secretary of State’s feet to the fire on issues like purging Tennesseans from the voter rolls and, more recently, allowing all Tennesseans to vote absentee during Covid-19.

I’ve never met anyone who could turn the other cheek like John, but that didn’t mean he ever wavered in his fight. Let’s honor his legacy by carrying on his fight, which he liked to call Good Trouble.

The fastest way all of us can do that is to make our voices heard in this upcoming election in August and then again in November. Find your early voting locations below, and let’s all make John proud by making a little Good Trouble in his memory.

Senator Jim Cooper

Congressman John Lewis was a giant among men who humbly served mankind fighting for the oppressed and standing strongly against those forces who could not or would not see the plight of Black America. Properly educated at American Baptist Theological Seminary and Fisk University, Congressman Lewis understood the meaning of the scripture, “To whom much is given, much is expected.” He will always be remembered for his willingness to boldly fight against an oppressive power structure and for his relentless efforts to ensure liberty and justice for all.

Dr. Shawn Joseph

It is not often that many of us awaken two morning in a row to news of the loss of pillars of our community and country. But this has happened this week as we have lost C.T. Vivian and John Lewis, who have, together, kept the quest for equality and equity moving forward. These stalwarts of Civil Rights both have strong ties to this community — through the leaders who taught them and the lessons they taught us. But for them we would not be making the great strides we are making today as we build a more perfect union together.

Ellen Lehman

President of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

John Lewis’ rare combination of honesty, determination and fairness created a leader like few our country has ever seen. We have been left with a great emptiness following his passing.

It is especially bittersweet that we lost Lewis during this time as our city and our nation continue to grapple with necessary change and equality. Lewis’ history and experience with our country’s struggle during the Civil Rights Movement was unparalleled—from a young college student organizing Nashville’s lunch counter sit-ins to a young man leading the march to Selma, to helping organize the 1963 March on Washington, standing behind Dr. King during his historic “I Have a Dream” speech and serving as a keynote speaker himself.

Yet it was Lewis’ sincere desire to help craft a cooperative and efficient government that led him to serve our U.S. Congress with one of the longest and most productive years of service in the entire U.S. House of Representatives. First elected in 1986, Lewis served nearly four decades in Congress—and not one day was wasted.

His realization that we needed to produce strong and capable leaders for tomorrow was one of his most important legacies. We look to our country’s leaders for continued support through these trying times, and we look to today’s young people as they develop into tomorrow’s leaders. Lewis had wise words for them when he once said, “What I try to tell young people is that if you come together with a mission, and it’s grounded with love and a sense of community, you can make the impossible possible.”

The greatest lesson that Lewis taught us is one we already know yet too often forget: As Jesus said in Matthew 7:12, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” The Golden Rule is as important today as it was when Lewis peacefully and powerfully sat at Nashville’s lunch counters nearly 60 years ago. Treating others how we would want to be treated is as vital today as it was when Lewis was attacked as a Freedom Rider. Demonstrating kindness and peacefully working toward fairness is as important today as it was when Lewis helped to draft Rev. King’s famous message that envisioned a world of true freedom for coming generations.

Nashville will forever miss our part of history that has been lost with John Lewis’ passing. The nation will miss his wisdom and his cooperative efforts to lead our country. We have lost a golden treasure in the man who taught us the Golden Rule: Lewis lived those words of Jesus more than anyone. We lost a giant in John Lewis, and his shadow is long.

Bill Freeman

Freeman Webb

From marching in the streets to fighting in the halls of Congress, John Lewis literally dedicated his life to the project of making American democracy stronger, more open and equal to all. Because of his sacrifice, Black people have had greater access to the ballot and have had the ability to serve in elected office at every level in our country. He was fearless, tireless and a dedicated voice of conscience for Congress and the nation. The world has lost one of its most enduring voices on civil and human rights.

“We honor the life of John Lewis by redoubling our work to restore the Voting Rights Act, a law achieved in part through the violence he endured in Selma, Alabama while peacefully marching for the right to vote. We also recommit ourselves to carrying forth Lewis’s legacy by fighting voter suppression and working to ensure that everyone has a voice in our democracy.”

In 2017, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law honored John Lewis with the organization’s highest award, its Robert F. Kennedy Justice Prize. While accepting the award, Congressman Lewis said, “When you see something that’s not right, not just, you have to stand up. You have to speak out. And you have to get in the way.

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Congressman Lewis came to be known as the “conscience of the Congress.”

He often talked about the beatings he endured during the civil rights movement, and was the first to acknowledge the sacrifices made by so many others that made it possible for him to keep telling his story in the hope of inspiring people to join him and continue advancing the cause of justice.

During one of the pilgrimages, Montgomery police chief made a public apology to the congressman on behalf of the police department for its complicity in the beatings Lewis and other Freedom Riders survived. Ever full of grace, he accepted the apology and embraced the white police chief. It was an incredible act of reconciliation, and yet so like the congressman.

He didn’t have the time – nor the inclination – to nurse old wounds. We needed him and his moral leadership. And he was always there, ready to lead with the clarity and cour- age that is too often lacking in today’s public officials. Who else but Congressman Lewis would hold a sit-in on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for gun control legislation? Who else but Congressman Lewis would consistently speak out in support of Black and Indigenous People, LGBTQ people, immigrants, the poor?

He never disappointed. Not once.

I remember how everyone wanted to touch a living leg- end, so he was constantly besieged by people who wanted to take a picture with him. I was one of them. Many in his position would have lost patience with the endless requests, but not Congressman Lewis. I think he was patient because he assumed that the people wanting to get close to him were saying that they were committed to fight for justice and he wanted to acknowledge their commitments.

It’s a commitment that has become even more important for us to keep after losing both John Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian – two legends of the civil rights movement – on the very same day.

Who else but Congressman Lewis would hold a sit-in on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for gun control legisla- tion? Who else but Congressman Lewis would consistently speak out in support of Black and Indigenous People, LGBTQ people, immigrants, the poor? Congressman Lewis is preaching to the angels now, but his words will continue to reverberate through us. May we pledge to follow his lead and the “sermon” he spent a life-time preaching: “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something, to say something.”

Lecia Brooks

SPLC Chief of Staff Southern Poverty Law Center

It is with sadness that we bid farewell to two legendary civil rights leaders: Congressman John R. Lewis and the Reverend Dr. C.T. Vivian. There are no words to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for the contributions of these two gentle giants. Both were willing to lay down their lives and they were beaten and jailed for pushing America to honor its creed that ‘… that all men are created equal …” and allow African Americans to reap the full benefits of citizenship in a free and just society. They advocated a nonviolent response in the face of violence and hatred spewed upon them by southern White segregationists when attempting to obtain the right to vote.

We solicit interest in your prayers for the families of these two great men.

Council of Bishops: Honoring the Lives of Iconic Civil Rights Leaders

Bishop Michael L. Mitchell, President of the Council of Bishops

Bishop Adam J. Richardson, Senior Bishop

Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, Secretary

Bishop Ronnie Brailsford, Assistant Secretary

Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) reverently and joyously celebrates the lives and legacies of civil rights icons C.T. Vivian and John Lewis. We humbly stand in the bold shadows and on the broad shoulders of these giants who led by example and equipped the next generation for justice. They literally put their lives on the line in the pre-integration streets of Nashville and on the bloody Edmund Pettus Bridge as they manufactured good trouble. Their contributions did not stop there but their prophetic voices still echo loudly in the hallways of the U.S. Congress and in the daily lives of countless mentees. For IMF, we will forever be grateful that they walked this way. We now can stand because they once stood. We have what we have because they gave what they gave. Let us forever honor their eloquent example of love, peace and justice by continuing to move forward in their faithful footsteps on the powerful pathways they have blazed.

Chris Jackson

President, Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship

David Hefner

Ed.D., former journalist current higher education executive

The City of Nashville was changed forever because of the Civil Rights work of both Rev. C.T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis. Their sheer determination broke down barriers at the lunch counters at Woolworths and Kresge stores, as well as integrating the Greyhound bus system, and standing for African Americans to register and vote, provided mammoth opportunities for all of us. Their lives were a symphony of holiness based on their experience at American Baptist College and blazed trails for us to follow to continue their social justice work to ensure a better society for all humankind.

Luvenia Harrison

President, Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes, Inc.

Keeda Haynes for Congress joins the world in offering our condolences and sympathies to the Vivian and Lewis family’s. They are in our thoughts and prayers as we mourn the passing of civil rights leaders Rev. C.T. Vivian and Rep. John Lewis. Rev. Vivan’s leadership in sit-in protests in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s, and protesting alongside Dr. King in Montgomery, AL, spurred by Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat to a white rider are just a few examples of his advocacy. As he studied theology at American Baptist College here in Nashville, Tennessee, he organized Nashville’s first civil rights sit-ins. Congressman Lewis gave us the ideology of Good Trouble, “I want to see young people in America feel the spirit of the 1960s, and find a way to get in the way. To find a way to get into trouble. Good trouble, necessary trouble.” We consider him one of the “Big Six” Civil Rights Leaders. He was a fighter and stood up for justice. As the author of the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes Reauthorization Act, Rep. Lewis reminded us that injustice can span over generations and it is up to us to continue the fight. We re-commit to both Rev. Vivian’s and Congress- man John Lewis’s vision and will continue this race with fortitude and moral clarity. He was truly a living legend and blazed a trail we will continue to follow. Keeda Haynes for Congress

Keeda Haynes for Congress