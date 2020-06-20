Trump Threatens Tulsa Protestors Ahead of Rally

President Donald Trump on Juneteenth, gearing up for his first campaign rally in months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday threatened any protesters who show up outside or try to disrupt the event, saying “it will be a much different scene” than how they’ve been dealt with in “New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis.” “Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!” Trump tweeted on Friday. The Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected the bid to stop the Trump Rally. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Oklahoma and the state has seen new confirmed cases more than double from the previous week, according to analysis of John Hopkins University data and in neighboring Texas. The rally could be a recipe for a super-spreader event. The city also is tense because it’s the site of a race massacre in 1921 in which as many as 300 people were killed.