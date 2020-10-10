Tuwisha says ‘Nay-Ma’am’ for NMAAM

Tuwisha Rogers-Simpson, vice president of the NMAAM in charge of brand and partnerships, stands with Tamar Smithers, director of education and public programs at the museum. Courtesy photo

By Clint Confehr

NASHVILLE, TN — A co-worker calls her “our Tuwisha.” Tuwisha calls their workplace “Nay-Ma’am,” which, she says, has an anticipated grand opening in June 2021.

Both work at the National Museum of African American Music, NMAAM, pronounced Nay-Ma’am, or Na-MA’AM. It’s Music City’s next great attraction, but its opening planned for last month is another coronavirus pandemic victim. One reason, for example, is that a supplier in New York has a ‘no travel’ policy, so something NMAAM needs here stays there until the pandemic passes.

NMAAM was to open last month. You could practically hear NMAAM’s office talk. Will the grand opening be in September? Nay ma’am.

Announcements were pending for a late fall soft opening.

There are things to see in NMAAM. Is it a private event venue? Answers may be at nmaam.org. Last month, NMAAM Talent Coordinator and Marketing Assistant Shelly Surdoval said they were “a few weeks away from the opening…” Membership offers came with free admission, private exhibitions, gift shop discounts and custom experiences. Memberships support partnerships. Questions? Call (615) 301-8724. Ask at [email protected]

So, who’s Tuwisha? Tuwisha Rogers is her given name. She was born on July 4, a Tuesday that year. It was her mother’s wish that she be born that Tuesday. To learn her name, she says, “Just remember to wish upon a star.” She signs texts and emails as “Wish.” Now, her name and title are Tuwisha Rogers-Simpson, vice president of NMAAM in charge of its brand and partnerships with people and institutions. Her No. 1 partner is Harold Simpson, a state child protective services investigator. Tuwisha’s No. 2 is Elijah Faris, her 5-year-old nephew. They’re raising Faris who just started kindergarten. Clearly, Simpson walks the talk.

They moved here from New Jersey in July. She studied at William Patterson University for her bachelor’s in marketing with a minor in African American Caribbean studies. Her masters is in public administration and urban studies from Kean University. She’s been worshiping virtually with a New Jersey church, and praises its financial awareness system that’s “sort of” like Dave Ramsay shows.

Apparently it works. She drives a silver Lexus NX mini SUV with red leather. It’s her third Lexus. Years ago, she rode a motorcycle. She’d like to ride Tennessee roads to learn the area, maybe while looking for a church.

NMAAM leaders say she brings “a wealth of knowledge and experience from her years cultivating strategic partnerships for Urban One and as founder of her own integrated marketing consultancy, Wish Factor.”

Some time ago, Rogers-Simpson worked in Atlanta for Martin Luther King III on his mission to realize his father’s dream. She worked with “the late great John Lewis,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before his election, Naomi Tutu, George Clooney’s parents and others for domestic and international awareness.

She’s dodging pandemic problems digitally by, for example, recently leading a MOBE Symposium on marketing of Black artists, and the digital transformation of music marketing and consumption.

Rogers-Simpson has been in marketing for decades. “One of my favorite jobs was at Popeyes” as a Louisiana Kitchen cashier before graduating from Hillside High School in 1996, she said. “That’s when I realized I enjoyed talking to people.”

“There was a couple from upstate New York who came for the chicken,” she said. The repeat customers helped her on her way to college. “When I graduated, they brought me a gift-bag filled with stationary, a journal, calendars and a planner. At that moment I knew I wanted to do something in communications.”

She was then for Popeyes, and here she is now for NMAAM.