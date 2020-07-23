Two Giants for Justice: The Rev. C.T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis

On Friday, July 17, 2020, American Baptist College (ABC) lost two great alumni, the Reverend Dr. Cordy Tindell Vivian and U. S. Congressman John Robert Lewis. These were two giants of humanitarian justice, titans for civil and human rights. As long as there is an America, historians, and lovers of peace will tell the stories of C.T. Vivian and

John Lewis. As historian Jon Ellis Meacham says, “If the republic fails, their stories will reveal why.”

We cannot account for this Kairos movement of divine providence and the spirit of history, shaping individuals’ and institutions’ lives. It is an unusual fate in American Baptist College’s history to have its students become nationally and internationally recognized as civil rights icons for global justice and non-violence. Both were recipients of the highest civilian honor, presented by President Barack Obama, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The lives of Dr. Vivian and Congressman Lewis are public testimonies linking divine truth to social justice. That divine providence attends to all who hunger for humanity’s righteousness. As zealous young Christian ministers, they enrolled as students in American Baptist Theological Seminary (now American Baptist College), a small school situated on the Cumberland River banks. These two fledging giants brought passion to their commitment to nonviolent demonstrations. They ached to learn the meaning of the liberating life of Jesus. From those lessons, their lives came to represent the narrative of the American Baptist College story. Their discovery of a moral compass for justice courageously guided them. They confronted the segregation culture of Nashville lunch counters. Afterward, they became leaders in the freedom rides, successfully integrating interstate bus travel.

They marched—courageously, non-violently—into the cradle of the Confederacy to fight for the citizenship’s right to vote. Bloodied on the civil rights movement’s front lines, jailed many times, they gave their bodies as collateral and as living sacrifices for achieving a more just nation.

In the face of repeated, imminent danger, their spiritual endowments showed America the power of moral authority and action to redeem America’s soul. On many occasions, confident that they would meet death in the cause for justice, they signed their wills. This high spirit of freedom gave Lewis and Vivian a fierce sense of courage and the power to pursue justice, despite the high personal cost.

These two giants’ life stories are a counter-narrative of the Christian gospel’s love-ethic, and the Gandhian method of non-violence taught them on this campus by James Lawson. The reality of this revolutionary ethic, televised in black and white, revealed the American myth of racial superiority and its moral basis in the fortress of hate designed to perpetuate white supremacy.

Human rights, for Lewis and Vivian, encompassed the inalienable right of every American citizen. They showed us what the work of justice looks like, how to do it, and how to extend equality in the nation and world. They possessed moral character similar to and befitting of the prophetic courage, compassion, and love of Jesus Christ. Theirs was a love ethic, amplified before them in the visionary life of Martin Luther King, Jr. It demonstrated love and justice for a world house.

After the murder of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis on April 4, 1968, Lewis and Vivian continued in the discipleship of non-violence, further pursuing King’s vision of the beloved community.

John Lewis carried the pursuit for an equitable and transformed world into the halls of the United States Congress. C.T. Vivian gave voice to it in his roles as a justice community consultant, activist, civic engager, public intellectual, and theological educator.

The esprit de corps of their lives will shape academics on ABC’s campus for generations to come. Considering the broad spectrum of their investment in social justice, equity, advocacy, and leadership, they will be celebrated as Christian gospelers, prophets, and moral warriors, getting into what John Lewis called “good trouble. It is a necessary trouble!

As students on the campus of American Baptist College during the 1960s, Lewis and Vivian were among other students: Bernard Lafayette, James Bevel, Julius Scruggs, and William Barbee. Barbee, mostly unknown as a civil rights warrior, died after being severely beaten in Selma, Alabama. Within this unusual constellation of students, Lewis and Vivian’s moral leadership came to prominence during that decade’s racial hostility.

These two celebrated icons provide an inspiring example of ethical service and activist leadership, all inspiration for today’s Black Lives Matter movement. With a balanced mixture of humility for reconciliation and righteous outrage against injustice, John Lewis and Cordy Tindell Vivian had an unwavering moral commitment to justice, consistent with their public ministries. Ironically, the moment of departure for both came on the same day.

We cherish these two gentle giants’ memories, class acts of unpretentious chivalry, courageous leadership profiles, healers for the nation’s racial animus that yet divides the country today. Sixteen years apart in birth, C.T. Vivian (1924), and John Lewis (1940), leave the flame of their legacies for the nation and future generations. Let us walk in the lighted moral path leading to justice and love.