URBAN LEAGUE OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE GIVEAWAYS HOT MEALS AND MASKS

The Urban League will giveaway 500 hot meals and masks Saturday, August 29 from 1-3pm. It’s a drive through event.

While you’re there you can register to vote or fill out the 2020 Census form.

NASHVILLE-​ The Urban League of Middle Tennessee (ULMT) is partnering with the Insurance Boys BBQ to provide 500 hot meals and masks to the community. While in the pick-up line one will be able to get registered to vote (update their registration) and complete the 2020 Census.

The event is designed to assist those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down businesses and created hardships for the Nashville community.

The event is open to the public, free, limited to four per family, one per individual while available supplies last.

