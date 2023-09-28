Vice Mayor Angie Henderson on Monday named new committee chairs for the first year of the new four-year Metro Council term — among the most substantial of the council president’s powers.

Budget and Finance: Delishia Porterfield

Transportation and Infrastructure: Sean Parker

Charter Revision: Sheri Weiner

Public Facilities, Arts and Culture: Joy Styles

Public Health and Safety: Erin Evans

Rules, Confirmations and Public Elections: Sandra Sepulveda

Government Operations and Regulations: Russ Bradford

Henderson is recommending consolidating the affordable housing, education and human services committees into existing standing committees. She is establishing an ad hoc committee focused on ongoing redevelopment of the East Bank.