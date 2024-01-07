MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the congregation at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat in Myrtle Beach Saturday.

“For generations, members of the African Methodist Episcopal Church have led the fight to make the promise of America a reality. Their history is America’s history. It was my honor to be in fellowship with AME leaders in South Carolina today,” Vice President Harris posted on her Facebook page.

During the roughly 20-minute remarks, Harris highlighted the administration’s commitment to Black Americans, particularly in South Carolina. African American voters comprise roughly 60 percent of the state’s Democratic electorate, making it a critical voting bloc.

“We share a vision for America’s future,” she said. “A future where every person has the full measure of freedom and liberty and so we have been working toward building that brighter future.”