White House Calls Out Nashville for Poor COVID-19 Response

Nashville was among 11 cities the White House singled out on a private call this week warning local officials to increase testing and take “aggressive” actions to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C., reported Dr. Deborah Birx, a leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told state and local officials on a call that they should take quick action. Other cities she identified were Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and St. Louis. The call comes days after the White House team recommended tighter COVID-19 restrictions for Tennessee and “red zones” like Nashville.