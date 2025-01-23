Win With Black Women Joins the Black Women’s Leadership Collective and More Than Ten Thousand Black Women to Thank Vice President Kamala Harris

JANUARY 23, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Members of Win With Black Women, the collective committed to uplifting Black women and defending those in leadership positions from unjust attacks, have signed on to an open letter expressing gratitude to Vice President Kamala Harris for her service, leadership, commitment, and inspiration to millions of Black women across the country. The group, which made history with their support of Vice President Harris’ groundbreaking presidential campaign, continues its mission alongside more than 10,500 signatories on the letter.

The letter expresses deep appreciation for Vice President Harris’ tireless work and dedication to advancing key issues such as voting rights, economic justice, healthcare, and equity for marginalized communities. It emphasizes her selfless leadership, which has set a powerful example for others—particularly Black women—on what true leadership looks like.

“Vice President Harris’s tenure as the first woman and first Black Vice President of the United States represents an unwavering commitment to justice and equality that will not be dismantled,” said social impact strategist and founder of Win With Black Women Jotaka Eaddy. “Her leadership serves as inspiration to countless individuals, especially Black women, children, daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers, showing that with determination and vision, barriers can be broken and progress can be achieved. The thousands of women who signed this letter show the world that even as President Trump works to reverse the progress our nation and Black women everywhere have made, we will continue to work together and vow to never give up.”

WWBW has been a steadfast advocate for Vice President Harris, from championing her as President Biden’s Vice Presidential pick in 2020, to raising over $3 million for the Harris-Walz ticket in 2024, to inspiring more than 200 pro-Kamala affinity groups that collectively raised over $20 million for the campaign. The group and its members have underscored their ongoing commitment to protecting Vice President Harris’ legacy, advancing Black women into leadership roles, and safeguarding the future of our democracy.

“No matter who is in the White House, Black women will continue to champion the progress that Vice President Harris has led, whether in our own neighborhoods, communities, or in Washington, D.C. Her leadership has opened doors, but there is still much to be done, and we are committed to standing with her and driving the change that uplifts our communities,” said WWBW partner Holli Holliday, President of Sisters Lead Sisters Vote.

Notable signatories include Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-3), Donna L. Brazile, Rhonda Briggins, Roslyn Brock, Yvette Nicole Brown, LaTosha Brown, Glynda Carr, Melanie Campbell, Yolanda Caraway, Christina Cue, Rev. Leah Daughtry, Hazel Dukes, Jotaka Eaddy, Secretary Marcia Fudge, Karen Finney, Tina Flournoy, A’shanti Gholar, Holli Holliday, StarJones, Minyon Moore, Rachel Noerdlinger, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Symone Sanders Townsend, Angela Rye, Hollye Weekes, as well as thousands of Black women from across the country. A copy of the letter can be found here.