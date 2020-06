By: Nedra Huggins-Williams, Ph.D.

YET ANOTHER BLACK MAN LIES IN THE STREETS OF THIS AMERICA THE

LAND OF “MILK AND HONEY” CRYING OUT FOR THE BREATHE OF LIFE

YET ANOTHER BLACK MAN LIES IN THE STREETS OF THIS AMERICA SCREAMING FOR ANOTHER BREATHE OF LIFE. HOW MANY TIMES WILL THREE UNCOMMON WORDS “I CAN BREATHE” TAKE THE VOICE OF ANOTHER BLACK MAN?

YET ANOTHER BLACK MAN IN THE STREETS OF THIS AMERICA. THE STREETS NOW PAVE WITH THE BLOOD OF TOO MANY BLACK MEN. TOO MANY!!

YET ANOTHER BLACK MAN IN THE STREETS OF THIS AMERICA ENGULFED AND BURIED BY THE DEEP WOUNDS OF RACE…HOW MANY BLACK MEN, HOW MANY??–

THE CRIES OF ANOTHER BLACK MAN SUBJECTED TO INEQUALITIES–CRY OUT FOR THE ONLY LOVE THEY HAVE KNOWN IN THIS AMERICA —MOMMA!!!