The 2024 Nissan Versa® is an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable car. It’s an exciting new addition to the Nissan lineup that will stylishly take you around Nashville and beyond. This version of Versa is the most tech-advanced vehicle in its class, with the most standard safety technology.

The latest version features sharp-handling, that offers drivers striking good looks, a price that’s wallet-friendly, good EPA mileage, next-gen connectivity, safety technology, and driver assist features, just to name a few.

The interior for this Versa is spacious and comfortable, with plenty of legroom for taller drivers, and plenty of features. The spacious cabin features soft-touch materials and a modern design that is both stylish and functional. The seats are ergonomically designed and feature adjustable lumbar support. The dash is adorned with intuitive controls and a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Versa also comes with plenty of driver-assist features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring. Rear passengers can enjoy the dual-zone climate control and rear-seat USB charging ports. The compact sedan’s interior is spacious and functional, with generous trunk space of up to 15 cubic feet. A wide trunk opening and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to help accommodate those bigger items.

Under the hood, Versa is powered by a reliable 1.6L engine DOHC 4-cynlinder engine, with 122 hp, that’s paired with a smooth Xtronic transmission. Added all together, it delivers excellent performance and fuel efficiency.

The exterior offers aerodynamic styling, giving it a stylish and sporty look. The safety features are top of the line, with advanced features such as blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning. Standard safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/$16,130 — MPG: Up to 32/City – 40 Hwy