The City of Knoxville will host its third annual New Year’s Eve at the Sunsphere event, presented by Lowe’s, on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at the World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn.

This free, all-ages event will happen rain or shine, just like the arrival of 2024. The celebration begins at 9 p.m. with tunes mixed by Knox Vegas DJs, followed by a performance by the WIMZ Garage Band at 10 p.m. Free activities include a silent disco and axe throwing. The night caps off with a ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight.

New Year’s Eve at the Sunsphere is sponsored by Lowe’s, City of Knoxville, Comcast Business, XFinity, WATE-TV Channel 6, B 97.5, Classic Rock 103.5 WIMZ, Jack FM, Duke FM, Knox Vegas DJs, and Maker Exchange.

Guests are welcome to bring chairs. However, tents and canopies are not allowed, nor are pets or alcohol.

Some nearby roads will be closed before and during the event:

● Clinch Avenue between Henley and 11th streets will be closed from noon, Dec. 31, 2023, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024.

● World’s Fair Park Drive between Clinch and Grand avenues will be closed from 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 2023, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024.

Free parking is available in all City-owned garages, including Locust Street and Market Square, as well as the 11th Street Garage. For a map of available garages and lots, visit DowntownKnox.org/Parking.

Visit VisitKnoxville.com/events/ for additional New Year’s Eve event listings.