NASHVILLE, TN — Alice Smith-Risby, a beloved member of our community, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the age of 94.

She was the First Lady of First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill while her husband, Rev. Kelly Miller Smith Sr., was pastor from 1951-1984 and is the mother of Pastor Kelly M. Smith, Jr. and a member of First Baptist Church for over 70 years.

Professor Alice Smith-Risby was a distinguished faculty member at Tennessee State University for nearly 40 years. Her impact on education and the lives of those around her in the community was immeasurable.

She is survived by her four children, Joy Smith, Adena Smith Williams, Kelly M. Smith Jr., Valerie Lin Smith Robinson and a host of other family friends and loved ones.

Visitation with the family will take place on Friday, January 12, at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, 900 Nelson Merry St., Nashville 37203 starting at 5 pm, followed by a memorial service at 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Kelly Miller Smith Foundation at https://kellymillersmith.org/. The foundation embodies Alice Smith Risby’s spirit and furthers her value for service to the Nashville community.

Arrangements entrusted to New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105, newgenerationfh.com