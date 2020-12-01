A First: White Penguin Spotted In Galapagos Islands

Galapagos Islands — A tour guide has filmed the first white penguin ever spotted in the Galapagos Islands.

The rare penguin was shot by Jimmy Patino at the Punta Vicente Roca site, located on Isabela Island in the Galapagos Islands, on Nov. 19.

A province of Ecuador, the Galapagos is 621 miles from the South American coast. It is famous for its role in scientific history: Charles Darwin visited the Islands in 1835, and his study of its animals later inspiring the theory of evolution.

The video and footage show the penguin, believed to have a rare genetic condition that causes white plumage, calmly standing next to a large lizard. The bird is thought to be a Galapagos penguin (Spheniscus mendiculus), which is endemic to the archipelago. It’s the only penguin found above the Equator.

It is the first time such an animal has been seen in the history of the archipelago, a spokesperson from the Galapagos National Park said.