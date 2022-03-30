NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Library & Archives and Secretary of State Tre Hargett proudly recognize six archivists who earned their Archives Management Certification at the 2022 Tennessee Archives Institute.

In 2022, the institute drew 24 participants from historical institutions and local archives from across the state.

Participating archivists who complete three years of course work through the institute, graduate with an Archives Management Certification.

This year’s program graduates:

Ashely C. Armstrong – Lawrence County Archives

Sarah Arntz – Metro Nashville Archives

Herb Glafenhein – Sevier County Records Management

Christopher Gose – T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library

Emily Harris – McNairy County Public Library

Tom Price – Maury County Archives

“The Tennessee Archives Institute helps archivists across Tennessee develop skills that better equip them to serve their communities,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are proud to provide this worthwhile program at the beautiful Tennessee State Library & Archives, and I congratulate each graduate on earning this professional distinction.”

The Tennessee Archives Institute is an annual two and one-half day workshop on the principles and practices of archival management and records preservation, hosted by the Tennessee State Library & Archives. The Institute provides participants with opportunities to interact and exchange ideas with other archivists and records keepers from across the state.

“The archives development team looks forward to the Tennessee Archives Institute every year because it gives our team and local archivists the opportunity to network, collaborate and learn from one another,” said Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt.

This year’s institute included sessions on using and identifying court documents, digital project planning, collection development and security, records management and a hands-on session in the Library & Archives’ new state-of-the-art conservation lab.

The Tennessee Archives Institute is funded by the Secretary of State’s office and a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, which is a division of the National Archives.

For more information about the Archives Development Program and the Tennessee Archives Institute, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/archives-development-program.