By V.S. Santoni

ATLANTA, GA — The family of Johnny Hollman, a church deacon who tragically lost his life after a confrontation with an Atlanta police officer following a minor car crash, has taken legal action by filing a lawsuit on Thursday. The lawsuit, lodged in U.S. District Court, alleges that former officer Kiran Kimbrough employed excessive force in trying to compel the 62-year-old Hollman to sign a citation acknowledging fault for the crash, thereby violating his constitutional rights. Kimbrough has since been fired for not calling a supervisor to the scene prior to the attempted arrest of Hollman.

The incident, which occurred on August 10, was captured on body camera footage. The footage revealed that Kimbrough deployed a stun gun on Hollman, who repeatedly expressed difficulty breathing. The subsequent autopsy determined Hollman’s death as a homicide, with heart disease listed as a contributing factor.

During a news conference announcing the lawsuit, the family’s attorney, Mawuli Davis, asserted that responsibility for Hollman’s demise extends beyond Officer Kimbrough. He implicated Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, Mayor Andre Dickens, and other city officials, contending that they played a role in creating a culture that allowed the officer’s conduct to go unchecked.

“While they did not stand over the top of Deacon Hollman as he took his last breath, they were there because they created the culture that allowed this officer to believe that his conduct would go unpunished,” Davis emphasized.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified punitive damages and other forms of compensation, reflecting the family’s pursuit of justice and accountability for Hollman’s untimely death.

Lance LoRusso, the attorney representing Officer Kimbrough, has yet to respond to requests for comment. In previous statements, LoRusso maintained that Hollman resisted arrest and that Kimbrough acted lawfully in his use of the stun gun and force.

Both the police department and the mayor’s office have refrained from commenting, citing their policy not to discuss ongoing litigation. However, a spokesperson for Mayor Dickens conveyed via email that the Hollman family remains in the mayor’s prayers, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the impact on the community.

