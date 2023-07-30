Nashville, TN. – The dragons are coming back to Nashville’s downtown riverfront! The Cumberland River Compact’s 15th Annual Dragon Boat Festival, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, will take place on September 23 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Cumberland Park’s East Bank Landing.

The Dragon Boat Festival brings people to the banks of the Cumberland River to celebrate the importance of this waterway to Nashville and beyond. The event has an exciting and competitive atmosphere that provides an opportunity for team building, networking, and celebration – all in a fun festival setting against a Downtown Nashville backdrop. Team registration is open until August 1st.

All are welcome to participate in this community event. Gather your friends, co-workers, or both, and sign up to paddle in this unforgettable race on the Cumberland River. All proceeds of the event benefit the Cumberland River Compact, a local nonprofit whose mission is to improve water quality for the Cumberland River and its tributaries through restoration, education, and collaboration. For more information on team registration, visit www.dragonboatnashville.com