MEMPHIS, TN — Paula Anderson Coaching and Consulting LLC is offering an Entrepreneur Bootcamp for emerging entrepreneurs in Tennessee starting Jan. 2024.

This is one of our continuing education courses in partnership with Austin Peay State University. It will be held virtually and in-person. The next cohort will begin in Jan. 2024.

Paula Anderson, founder of PACC said, “The 10-week course focuses on entrepreneurship, financial management, marketing, public relations and leadership.”

Eric Ruffin, president of Ruffin Consulting, will teach the financial management portion, which consists of personal credit, business credit, community financial development institutions (CDFI) and capital investments.

“Ruffin Consulting has a history of working with small business owners in the areas of government contracting, accounting system development, management and technical assistance. The Financial Management course in the Entrepreneur Bootcamp covers personal credit, business credit, understanding access to capital and DCAA compliance for securing government contracts,” said Eric Ruffin, president and CEO of Ruffin Consulting.

“Participants will receive five weeks of instruction and five weeks of coaching. It is ideal for business owners less than three years old,” said Anderson.

To learn more about Paula Anderson Coaching and Consulting, LLC, visit paulaandersononline.net or call 901-410-6689.