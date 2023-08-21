André L. Churchwell, M.D., senior advisor to the Vanderbilt University chancellor on inclusion and community outreach, recently published an editorial in the Tennessean discussing the history of diversity in Nashville. Vanderbilt University and the Nashville Public Library will begin on a series of panel discussions on this topic Aug. 30 featuring historians and community partners.

