Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Mary E. Bright Walker transitioned on December 3, 2023. Please keep the Walker Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Wednesday: Family Visitation

December 13, 2024

2:00 pm-5:00 pm

Lewis and Wright Funeral Directors

2500 Clarksville Pike

Nashville, TN 37208

Thursday: Family Visitation

11:00 am-12:00 pm

12:00 pm-Celebration of Life Service

Spruce Street Baptist Church

504 Spruce Street

Nashville, TN 37203

Organizational Services

10:00 am: The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Incorporated

Alpha Beta Chapter

10:30 am: Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated

Nashville Capitol City Chapter

10:45 am: Ivy Beyond the Wall Services

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter

Service of Committal and Interment (following Celebration of Life Service)

Rose Hill Cemetery

2710 Hillsboro Road

Greater Pleasant View Baptist Church

Brentwood, TN 37027