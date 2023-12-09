Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Mary E. Bright Walker transitioned on December 3, 2023. Please keep the Walker Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Wednesday: Family Visitation
December 13, 2024
2:00 pm-5:00 pm
Lewis and Wright Funeral Directors
2500 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37208
Thursday: Family Visitation
11:00 am-12:00 pm
12:00 pm-Celebration of Life Service
Spruce Street Baptist Church
504 Spruce Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Organizational Services
10:00 am: The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Incorporated
Alpha Beta Chapter
10:30 am: Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated
Nashville Capitol City Chapter
10:45 am: Ivy Beyond the Wall Services
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter
Service of Committal and Interment (following Celebration of Life Service)
Rose Hill Cemetery
2710 Hillsboro Road
Greater Pleasant View Baptist Church
Brentwood, TN 37027