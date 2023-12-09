Mary Elizabeth Bright Walker

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Mary E. Bright Walker transitioned on December 3, 2023. Please keep the Walker Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Wednesday:    Family Visitation

                         December 13, 2024

                         2:00 pm-5:00 pm

                         Lewis and Wright Funeral Directors

                         2500 Clarksville Pike

                         Nashville, TN 37208  

Thursday:       Family Visitation

                        11:00 am-12:00 pm

                        12:00 pm-Celebration of  Life Service

                        Spruce Street Baptist Church

                        504 Spruce Street

                        Nashville, TN  37203  

Organizational Services  

 10:00 am:     The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Incorporated

                      Alpha Beta Chapter

10:30 am:     Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated

                     Nashville Capitol City Chapter

10:45 am:     Ivy Beyond the Wall Services

                     Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

                     Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter

Service of Committal and Interment (following Celebration of Life Service)

Rose Hill Cemetery

2710 Hillsboro Road

Greater Pleasant View Baptist Church

Brentwood, TN 37027