NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Technology Lab officials announced today the company will invest $1.8 million to expand its services in the Greater Nashville region.

As part of the project, Technology Lab will create 71 new jobs in Davidson County at the company’s headquarters on Cleveland Avenue.

The additional staff of engineers and technicians will assist Technology Lab with its recent growth and better serve the company’s tech customers nationwide.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Technology Lab is a managed services provider for educational institutions. The company services K-12 schools across the U.S. from its locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in nearly 16,700 job commitments and $2 billion in capital investment.

Local officials are excited about the project.

“Technology Lab’s expansion is creating greater opportunity for skilled workers across Nashville, and we hope these new positions will not only help attract but also retain talent in Tennessee.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“Tennessee, specifically Nashville, continues to lead the Southeast in headquarters, finance and tech growth, making this area the ideal location to support Technology Lab’s expansion. I thank this company for its continued investment in Tennessee and believe our skilled workforce will provide Technology Lab much continued success.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter



“Technology Lab is excited to further expand our operations in Tennessee. This expansion will allow us to better serve our clients in the K-12 education space, which will help us to fulfill our mission of improving education through technology.” – Technology Lab Founder and CEO Josh Boyd.



“TVA and Nashville Electric Service congratulate Technology Lab on its decision to expand operations in Davidson County. Supporting companies in the creation of new jobs and investment in the Tennessee Valley region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Nashville Electric Service and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in that mission as we celebrate this announcement together.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development

“Technology Lab is a homegrown, small business success story right from the heart of Nashville’s vibrant tech industry. This new partnership with the state is growing good-paying jobs in the city and setting an excellent example for future projects.” – Sen. Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville).

