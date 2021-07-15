Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–American Baptist College (ABC) will present a seminar on “How are We Freedom Riding Today?”, as part of the Rep. John Lewis Weekend, July 16 at 12 noon in the John Lewis-Julius Scruggs Conference Center on the ABC Campus.

“This is a collective learning experience on how each of us becomes the legacy of creating pathways of justice in the 21st century,” said Rev. Vahisha Hasan, director of the S.E. A. L. Initiatives at ABC.

The Collective will allow participants to be in dialogue and design with Rep. John Lewis’ graphic novel, March, and then go forward with strategic ways to continue the journey towards freedom.

This opportunity gives breadth and depth to the life of Rep. Lewis and adds how important it is go use that foundation to address issues of these times, and examine ways today’s students at ABC and other institutions are “Freedom Riding Today.”

“We want to review yesterday and determine what we must do in our 21st century place and space,” said Rev. Hassan. To attend the program go to Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-lewis-celebration-tickets-161875324453. There is no cost but registration is required.

A restored Greyhound Freedom Rider’s Bus will be on ABC’s campus from 10am-4pm for viewing, provided by the Alabama Historical Commission/Freedom Riders Project. The bus will also be available for viewing Friday night at the Rep. John Lewis Memorial Celebration.

Events include the Memorial Celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill. Saturday’s activities include the formal unveiling of the rep. John r. Lewis Way, a celebratory march and culminating program at the Ryman Auditorium. “It’s a time to get into ‘Good Trouble,’ said Dr. Phyllis Qualls, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at ABC.

Visit the ABC website for all the details on the Rep. John Lewis Weekend activities in Nashville. www.abcnash.edu