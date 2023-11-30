Dr. James A. Hefner Family Legacy Scholarship Music Program

Talent, Leadership, Research, Opportunities; A Commitment to Excellence

Tennessee State University 6th President and Phenomenal Visionary

NASHVILLE, TN — Please join the Hefner Family at Tennessee State University on December 3, 2023 from 4:30 -6:30 pm for the portrait unveiling to honor, recognize and announce the official establishment of the Dr. James A. Hefner Legacy Endowment Fund and The Dr. James A. Hefner Family Legacy Scholarship Music Programs at Tennessee State University in recognition of his accomplishments.

The Hefner family and Tennessee State University College of Fine Arts will keep his contributions alive with the visibility of his portrait and the scholarships to be awarded through the endowment that will foster student access and aid towards the completion of a college education that makes an impact for TSU student career development.

Dr. Hefner’s vision was to ensure that a designated Performing Arts Center was built at TSU and a commercial music curriculum established at five HBCUs where TSU is nationally known as the home for the HBCU National Piano Competition, established under Dr. Hefner’s leadership.

Donation Link:

https://epay.tnstate.edu/C20204_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=573&SINGLESTORE=true

Donation Contributions

• Donors will be listed on the Dr. James A. and Mrs. Edwina Hefner Family Legacy HBCU Music Scholarship Scroll in the Fine Arts Building Rotunda.

• Donors extended an invitation to annual performance Dr. James and Edwina Hefner Family Legacy

Concert “Musical Salute to HBCU

TSU Legacy and Leaders”

• Donors will receive a supporter recognition certificate.

Supporter Friend Level 1 $100.00

Supporter Friend Level 2 $250.00

Supporter Friend Level 3 $500.00

President’s Support Friend Level 1 $1,000.00

President’s Support Friend Level 2 $1,500.00

President’s Support Friend Level 3 $2,500.00

President’s Support Friend Level 4 $5,000.00

President Hefner Gold Circle $10,000.00

President Hefner Legacy Leader $25,000.00

Mail a Check Payable to:

Tennessee State University

Dr. Hefner Family Legacy Scholarship

Tennessee State University Foundation Office

3500 John A Merritt Blvd. Nashville, TN 37209

Contributions will be assigned as shared donation:

Hefner Endowed Scholarship Fund to ensure program sustainability

Hefner Annual Scholarship Fund to provide immediate student impact