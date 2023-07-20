By Staff Writer

NASHVILLE, TN — Howard E. Jones, Jr. is running for Council -At-Large. This is his second time running for this position; since 2018, he has been a candidate for State Senate District 19, Council-at-Large, and Davidson County Clerk. In the Clerk race, he led in early voting but lost in the general election by fewer than 700 votes.

There are many supporters who are proud that he is willing to serve the people. Jackie Crum, a member of his church and his campaign treasurer, says, “I am proud of my pastor who wants to serve the people. He sees so much wrong and so many people ignored, and he wants them to be included. They pay taxes, they should be heard.”

Supporters strongly encourage Jones to be a voice for the people. He says, “I am running to win. I hear the cries of our citizens and the sense of hopelessness they have in the city they love. However, they tell me they don’t feel the love. They are being pushed out of their homes by out-of-state developers and venture capitalists. They have no voice, no homes, and no jobs.”

Jones’ platform stands on public safety, education, and housing. He will actively involve communities in strategies to promote public safety, support the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools to address gaps and ensure equitable access to quality education, ensure economic mobility, improve access to opportunity, create and preserve parks and public spaces that reflect the identity and culture of Nashville’s neighborhoods, develop housing that is affordable to residents of all income levels, and create safe, high-quality and reliable mobility options that prioritize walking, biking, and convenient transit.

Jones has been endorsed by the Equity Alliance Fund, the Amalgamated Transit Union, and the Nashville Black Assembly. He is also supported by thousands of citizens who believe in his proven leadership and clear vision.

As the senior pastor of Fairfield M. B. Church for 34 years, through his leadership the church has acquired land throughout the city, developed affordable housing, purchased Harper’s restaurant (now named Kingdom Café & Grill), to keep it alive and vibrant on historic Jefferson Street, which provides economic salvation. This endeavor supports congregants and their families, as well as citizens of the city.

During the challenges of COVID, his church continued to support families throughout Nashville with services for lost loved ones. “While we followed strict COVID protocols from the CDC and the Davidson County Health Department, we felt it to be our calling to help and support families,” he said. “Because the church implemented strict guidelines beyond the government requirements, there were never any outbreaks.”

Pastor Enoch Fuzz, a long-time friend and community activist, says, “This is Howard’s time. We should all work together to put him in office.” Jones does not shy away from the fact he has run for several public offices; in fact, he embraces it. “I am proud to avail myself to public service,” he says. “As a pastor and educator, what message would I be sending if I gave up on what I believed? Rep. John Lewis, Sen. Thelma Harper, Michael Jordan, and many more did not give up, and their life’s work encourages me. I am in it to win it. I am not new to service; I am true to service for the people.”