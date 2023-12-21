NASHVILLE, TN — As many may already know, Dr. Richard Lewis retired from the position of treasurer and chief financial officer of the African Methodist Episcopal Church after 25-years of service.

Because of COVID-19, his retirement event was held in July 2023 with a standing- room only audience at the African Methodist Episcopal Church Sunday School Union Publishing House.

As part of his retirement, the publisher of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Sunday School Union, Dr. Roderick D. Belin commissioned an Official Book of Letters as a lasting commemorative document.

Coordinated by Dr. Phyllis Qualls, the project is wrapping up for publication. “I am sure during Dr. Lewis’ leisure time, he would certainly appreciate reading your kind words.”

If you would like your special message to Dr. Lewis to be a part of this signature document, please send your letter by December 31, to the following email address: RALCelebration@gmail.com

You may also mail the letter to the following address: Commemorative Letter for Richard Lewis, Attn: Karen Osborne, 1720 Scovel Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 or you may call 615-259-3371.

Thank you for your support and cooperation in showing your respect and admiration for Mr. Lewis. If you have questions or concerns please call 615-259-3771.