Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-On this New Year’s Eve, Nashville celebrated the arrival of the new year with a dazzling array of performances featuring Grammy Award-nominated artists and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers at Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Among the lineup of performers was a locally recognized special guest DJ: Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

O’Connell, who held a music degree, took the stage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 6 p.m. and spun records for ten minutes during “Music City Hip-Hop 50,” a tribute marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

“What a joy to DJ in front of such a great crowd tonight for #NashvilleNYE. There is so much amazing musical talent in this city. Tonight we honor Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. We celebrate its ties to Nashville with Jefferson Street Sound, National Museum of African American Music, and in so many other ways. Happy New Year!,” O’Connell posted on his Facebook page.

See a portion of the performance below.

https://www.facebook.com/FreddieForNashville/videos/718374150244554