Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Mayor Freddie O'Connell, Councilmember Clay Capp and representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) joined the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) today for a groundbreaking of the next new residential development at Cayce Place. Once construction begins on the new development early next year, more than 400 units will be under construction at one time – a milestone for the Cayce Transformation and a first for the Agency since 1970.

“We recognize the urgency of our affordable housing needs here in Nashville, and the level of support across local, state and federal and community partners today is reflective of the recognition of that urgency,” said Mayor O’Connell. “This groundbreaking ceremony represents a victory for the power of collaboration and community conversations.”

The name of the development, Park Point East, was selected because it opens onto the site of the future greenspace. It also sits at the highest point on the original Cayce Place campus.

Bordering the intersection of South Seventh Street and Dew Street behind MDHA’s central office, Park Point East will feature 203 units, with 115 units set aside for current Cayce Place residents. Park Point East will have amenities including granite countertops, tile backsplash and patios or balconies. The development will be comprised of 24 townhouses and two apartment buildings, both of which will feature a community room and fitness room.

“Folks pulled me to the side and told me my hopes and dreams were too big,” said MDHA Executive Director Dr. Troy D. White. “But, we received a 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and bond funding from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency earlier this year, and that is a big reason why we are able to break ground on Park Point East today.”

The reason for Dr. White’s ambitions for Park Point East had less to do with the stunning view of the Nashville skyline from the site and everything to do with the Cayce Place families who will call the development home.

“I’d like to thank the Cayce Place residents for their ongoing support and engagement,” Dr. White said. “We’ve talked about what we’re doing today and how we got here, but residents like you are why.”Dr. Troy D. White, MDHA Executive Director

Councilmember Capp echoed Dr. White's emphasis on Cayce Place families and the lives that are being changed through the Cayce Transformation.

“The city is for people, our buildings should be for people and all our acts should be guided by the human values of dignity, equality and citizenship and the promotion of the joy of human flourishing,” said Councilmember Capp. “In that spirit, I am excited to help break ground on this housing.”

Construction on Park Point East is scheduled to be complete in early 2027.