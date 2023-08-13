NASHVILLE, TN, (TN Tribune)—Meritage Homes, the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., has opened its newest community in the Nashville area. Harbor Crossing offers 121 townhome units in Gallatin, TN, adjacent to Fox Harbor Marina and Golf Course on Aintree Road. A model reveal celebration will take place Saturday, August 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with opportunities for VIP tours of the model home, giveaways and free frozen treats.

The highly coveted Sumner County area attracts new residents with its top-rated schools, strong local employment, and convenient freeway access. Meritage Homes is offering five open-concept floorplans priced from the $300s, ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,800 square feet, with 1- and 2-car garages. Featuring front-entry or rear-entry garage options, these townhomes have been designed to appeal to families, individuals, empty-nesters or those looking to downsize.

Community Quick Facts:

Name: Harbor Crossing

Price Range: Starting from the $300s

Home Sizes: Approximately 1,400 to 1,800 square feet

Number of Homesites: 121

Contact Phone Number: Meritage Homes (877) 275-6374

Address: 204 Douglas Bend Road, #701, Gallatin, TN 37066

Meritage builds thoughtfully designed homes with the upgraded features today’s homeowners want—like granite countertops, kitchen islands, home automation and more—at no additional cost. Plus, Meritage will offer a streamlined homebuying experience for buyers by providing a one-stop-shop for sales and design at the community. Each home will include Meritage’s signature energy efficiency features and M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite.

“With this limited offering in a prime location, we are confident this community will meet buyer demand for quality, energy-efficient homes,” said Chad Ramsey, vice president of sales for Meritage Homes’ Nashville Division. “We welcome the community to visit Harbor Crossing and experience the Meritage difference.”

For more information on this new community, email the Meritage Homes Contact Center at contact.center@meritagehomes.com or call (877) 275-6374.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 165,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA’s 2022 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA’s 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information about Meritage Homes, please visit www.meritagehomes.com.