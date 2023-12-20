Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Mayor Freddie O’Connell has approved use of funds from the Nashville GRAD program to include Nashville Flex program participants, giving part-time students at Nashville State Community College important support to complete their degree. Since 2019, the Metro Council has supported the Nashville GRAD program that was launched from the mayor’s office.

The Nashville GRAD program provides eligible students with financial and academic support while pursuing a full-time education at Nashville State.

The Nashville Flex program provides students taking at least six hours with financial and academic support that is necessary as they pursue their education simultaneously with many other responsibilities.

Nashville GRAD and Nashville Flex currently assists more than 400 students at Nashville State, and just over 50 percent of those students are first-generation college students.

“I am glad we will start providing students with financial assistance regardless of whether they are full-time or part-time students,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “I am happy that this lowers the barrier to education for many. Whether it’s help with books, gas, or the tools they need to complete their course work, my hope is this aid will allow more Nashvillians to pursue their academic goals.”

“GRAD and Flex are making the difference for Davidson County students who attend Nashville State,” said Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, president of Nashville State. “I applaud Mayor O’Connell for understanding that part-time students who are usually working and/or parenting while seeking to obtain their degree need support.”

Students are eligible for Nashville GRAD and Nashville Flex if they do not previously have an associate or bachelor’s degree, reside full time in Davidson County and are enrolled in at least six credit hours in an associate degree or technical certificate program.

Enduring a challenging childhood and early adulthood, Shane Daughtery was always an informal student of psychology. One of her ah-ha moments came when she realized her priority in life and profession was helping others learn about themselves.

Using Tennessee Reconnect and being a member of Nashville Flex, Shane, who is seeking an Associate of Arts in Psychology and has plans to seek a bachelor’s degree upon graduation, “has a true shot at making it in the field of my choosing and starting a life for myself. Being able to go to school gave me hopes and dreams again. Dreams that are now attainable. Nashville State has so many resources. I surpassed my own expectations. Others can do college too.”

Students using Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect are eligible for Nashville Flex and GRAD. The first step to applying is to complete the Nashville State Admission application and subsequently the FAFSA.