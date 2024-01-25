NASHVILLE, TN — In 2023, Metro Nashville and Davidson County received the Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer award for its work empowering residents with the necessary technology, skills, and resources to succeed.

The report details the city’s work that is led by Digital Inclusion Officer Pearl Amanfu and guided by the 2021 Digital Needs Assessment which was funded by the Nashville Public Education Foundation, Google Fiber, and the Frist Foundation. The countywide resident survey helped the city understand the digital needs of the community.

Through its Metro Digital Inclusion initiative, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County has worked with partners throughout the county and state to address digital opportunity gaps and make equity and accessibility a citywide priority. Amanfu oversees the partnerships that make inclusion possible.

“In our 2021 survey, 90 percent of respondents agreed that access to internet was critical in their lives. Keith Durbin, Pearl Amanfu, and our community allies have done a great job ensuring residents have affordable access to the digital tools they need to stay and thrive in Nashville,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said.

“One of our main goals is making residents aware of resources that are available and, most importantly, affordable,” says Amanfu. “In our survey, 56 percent believed the cost of internet was too high, but 63 percent didn’t know of any low-cost options.”

In addition to working with public and private partners, Metro Digital Inclusion works with other Metro agencies like Nashville Public Library and hubNashville, which launched its digital inclusion support option last year.

The 2021 survey revealed that although internet access was very important to respondents, 15 percent said they didn’t have enough access to meet their needs. Eighteen percent didn’t use the internet at all.

If you need low-cost internet, a low-cost device, or computer training, Metro can help. Dial 311 or visit hub.Nashville.gov to submit a request.