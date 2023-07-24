By Clint Confehr

COLUMBIA, TN (TN Tribune) — Another controversy arose since a music video’s background was recognized as the scene of a 1927 lynching here; notable since Ku Klux Klan recruiting fliers were posted July 9 at Black churches.

The video’s “imagery harks back to vigilantism,” says Russ Adcox, pastor of

Maury Hills Church. As a local Stand Together Fellowship leader, Adcox says

“Our objective is to bring people together,” but social media comments about Jason

Aldean’s country music video has caused “a fracture in the community.”

Now, instead of only addressing KKK fliers — they were posted at four churches,

a pizza business and an apartment complex — the fellowship has two topics for

discussion starting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 4 in police headquarters where pastors,

concerned citizens and officers have gathered on a regular schedule.

“Why do we feel the way we feel about this?” Adcox said, identifying a chief

concern. ‘This’ started, according to Bethel Chapel AME Church Pastor Tanya Mason, “at

some secretive hour,” resulting in the fliers’ discovery that Sunday on her

congregation’s marquee.

July 13, more than 130 area residents gathered to stand against hate at the Mt.

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Annex. The congregation’s pastor, Rev. Kenny

Anderson, thanked God for news media coverage. He and others request continued

attention by all concerned.

Maury County Commission Chairman Eric Previti said, “I hate seeing the camera

crews here because that’s not the kind of welcoming we want to tell that’s going on

in Columbia… It’s great to see the unity here today.”

July 14, Daniel Bennett Walls, 38, of Santa Fe, an unincorporated community west

of Spring Hill, was arrested by city police on four counts of civil rights

intimidation — punishable by two to 12 years in prison and a maximum fine of

$5,000 — vandalism and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 17-year-old

boy was taken into custody on a petition to the juvenile court that he be declared

delinquent for allegedly posting fliers warning “race traitors, mixed breeds,

Communists, homosexuals… the Klan is back…”

Also July 14, the video of Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” was released.

The single dropped in May. Billboard reports: Country Music Television stopped airing the video July 17; It’s on YouTube; And shows “a flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police,” a convenience store robbery, and a Fox News graphic.

CMT’s removal of the video prompted U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn to say “The

Left is trying to cancel [Aldean’s] pro-America song.” Tennessee House Speaker

Cameron Sexton alleged CMT “caved to the radical Left…”

District Attorney Brent Cooper said he supports the video’s location. Justice here is

“based on facts and law… not race. Every small town has a past that has dark

periods, but… this small town has changed…”

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said he respects Aldean’s freedom and his fans,

“but I’m hopeful… the next music video that uses our historic downtown as a

backdrop will seek a more positive message.”

Mario Lopez’s “Steppin’ Into The Holiday” was filmed in Columbia, population

43,340. Born in Macon, Ga., Jason Aldine Williams moved to Nashville in 1998,

biography.com reports. His 2022 “Georgia” album has a song with Carrie

Underwood.

Columbia’s mayor suggests Underwood as suitable for a video here to “highlight

peace, love and all [that’s]… great about Columbia.”

While “Try That in a Small Town” has been perceived as racist, violent and pro-

gun, Aldean, was performing in Las Vegas when a gunman killed 58, wounding

nearly 500. Aldean postponed his tour, saying something’s changed in America and

it’s scary. “We are all Americans and it’s time to start acting like it and stand

together as one.”