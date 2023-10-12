NASHVILLE, TN — The NAACP, Nashville Branch, under the leadership of President Rev. Venita D. Lewis, has been on a fast track since the beginning of the year.

Under the 2023 NAACP administration, ACT-SO has been reactivated after 18 years of dormancy.

The Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, known as ACT-SO is an enrichment program designed for high school students, primarily African Americans. The goal is to provide students the opportunity to compete at the local, state, and national levels. Each year, students nationally begin a journey to sharpen their skills through the (ACT-SO) program. From visual arts and business to performing and culinary arts, participants work with community-based volunteers for a year to develop projects and performances. The experience culminates with special local and national events where the students compete for scholarships and other rewards. Students at the national level vie for over $300,000 in college scholarships.

This year’s National Convention was held July 26-August 1st in Boston, Massachusetts. During the National Convention, Rev. Lewis, representing the Nashville Branch received the “Standing Ovation Award” for reactivation of ACT-SO. In addition, she was recognized for her vigorous efforts, increasing the branch membership by bringing home the “Ella Jo Baker National Award”. This award was presented due to the 27 percent membership increase over the previous year.

The NAACP, Nashville Branch also received the Membership Award during the NAACP Tennessee State Convention, in Memphis, September 21-24. This award is also presented recognizing significant increase in membership.

The NAACP Nashville Branch looks forward to its upcoming 104th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, on November 18, at 6 pm, at the Renaissance Hotel, downtown Nashville, located at 611 Commerce Street.

Beverly Glaze-Johnson is this year’s chairperson. Individual tickets are $150.00 each. The cost of a table, seating 8 at the general organization sponsorship level is $1,200.00 and the corporate table sponsorship is $2,000. There are also several other sponsorship levels available for corporations, businesses, community organization, churches, and individuals desiring to show their support for the historical work and mission of the NAACP.

Please send email to freefund2023@yahoo.com, please note NAACP FF in the subject line or call the branch office at (615) 329-0999.

For more information about the upcoming Freedom Fund event please visit naacpnashville.org to purchase your tickets, table, or select sponsorship levels and ad preference.

Table reservations are being accepted now through October 31. Please make your check/money order payments by November 8, 2023 payable to the Nashville Branch NAACP and mail to Post Office Box 280992, Nashville, TN 37228.