NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville District Attorney’s Office has been selected by the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (APA) as a pilot site for establishing locally tailored diversion programs for criminalized survivors of gender-based violence. The office will partner with YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee to provide services that create alternative pathways in lieu of traditional prosecution for criminalized survivors to address underlying trauma.

There is a strong correlation between survivors of gender-based violence and eventual interface with the criminal justice system, yet few resources exist to address this through opportunities for diversion, services and a pathway to healing for survivors. Research has demonstrated that the needs and experiences of women of color, especially Black women, who are survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, go largely unaddressed in the traditional criminal justice approach to victim services when compared to their white counterparts.

“Support for survivors of domestic violence is crucial to ending domestic violence in this generation. An important component of that support is identifying folks whose trauma from domestic violence impacts their ability to lead successful lives. This project will help us fully support these survivors and lead to a safer community,” said Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. “This project will provide prosecutors with a set of tools to identify and support criminalized survivors with the goal of promoting public safety and addressing the well-being of the individuals who are receiving services and support,” Funk added.

The Nashville District Attorney’s Office participated in a competitive process and was selected by APA among applications received from prosecutor’s offices nationwide. APA supports the efforts of U.S. prosecutors and justice system professionals to create safer communities through a more just and equitable legal system.

“We are excited to work with the Nashville District Attorney’s Office and its partner YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee to develop pathways for survivor centered diversion, which will simultaneously improve public safety in their communities, provide trauma-informed support and healing to survivors, and target racial and ethnic disparities,” said David LaBahn, President/CEO.

In partnership with Bowie State University and funded by the Office for Victims of Crime, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, APA will work with the selected sites to collect data to better understand the needs of criminalized survivors and to develop model diversion programs and practices to support survivor centered diversion.

Over the course of the project, APA and Nashville District Attorney’s Office will identify promising practices and share guidance and insights to support the creation of alternative pathways in a wide array of prosecutors’ offices and communities nationwide.