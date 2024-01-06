By National Urban League

NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE TO CLAUDINE GAY’S HARASSERS: “YOU’RE NOT FOOLING ANYONE”



National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial today issued the following statement in support of National Action Network’s protest against the campaign of harassment that led to the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay:

“From the moment Claudine Gay was named President of Harvard University last year, she has represented an existential threat to the wealthy, white, male power structure that Harvard so long embodied. The relentless racist and sexist campaign to discredit her and drive her from office is just one component of a larger movement to keep the gates of authority and influence locked tight against Black women and other marginalized people. Bill Ackman’s unhinged screeds against Dr. Gay and diversity, equity and inclusion policies in general betray his naked fear and resentment. Today’s protest should make it clear to Ackman and his sympathizers that their efforts to disguise their racism and sexism aren’t fooling anyone.”