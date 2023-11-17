NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 16, 2023) — Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is set to release a new holiday inspired song, a remake of Leonard Cohen’s classic Folk Gospel Rocker, “Hallelujah” this Friday, November 17 by Dirt Rock Empire. Jennings’ rich baritone vocals and Southern allure helps solidify his own stamp on Cohen’s hit song, which has also been covered by the likes of Jeff Buckley, Willie Nelson and Brandi Carlile. On the track Jennings soulfully projects his own personal praise by giving to God for his newfound life of sobriety, while celebrating the upcoming Holiday season and the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Hallelujah is a song that saved my life and it continues to save my life everyday,” Jennings said. “It has not only brought me closer to God, but it has also allowed me to bring others closer to God. I perform this song night after night at my shows. Hallelujah and Praise the Lord!”

Jennings will also roll out his version of the iconic Gospel standard “Amazing Grace” just after the new year, which is due out on January 12 by Dirt Rock Empire. Both songs were recorded and produced in Nashville by Music Producer and composer Gary Carter at GC Music Studio Tennessee.

Remaining 2023 Tour Dates:

DEC 08 – Sorry Charlies Holiday Bash / New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

DEC 09 – Blew Bayou Christmas / Fort Pierce, Fla.

DEC 16 – Mid State Petroleum Christmas Party / Columbus, Mo.

**For Whey’s complete tour schedule follow on BandsInTown or visit WheyJennings.com/tour