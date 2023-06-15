NASHVILLE, TN —The R.H. Boyd Company, will hold its second annual Legacy Ball, benefiting the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

As a culmination of the 2023 Vision Conference, the Legacy Ball honors community advocates and heroes and recognizes the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund scholarship and grant recipients. The event celebrates achievement in areas of faith, civic engagement, literary works, and the arts.

The black-tie event includes entertainment, gourmet cuisine, Endowment Fund and award presentations. It also gives supporters opportunities to engage with community partners and friends. The founding chairs of the Legacy Ball are Dr. and Mrs. T. B. Boyd III and daughter Dr. LaDonna Y. Boyd.

The R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, established by the late Dr. T. B. Boyd III, supports nonprofit organizations, churches, and students. Its purpose is to promote the cultural heritage of African Americans, to encourage innovation in advanced learning and professional development, and to increase the number of minority graduate degree holders in fields of study such as business, theology, and English literature.

The Endowment Fund includes seven scholarship and grant classifications: the Boyd Undergraduate Scholarship, the Boyd Undergraduate Scholarship at Fisk University, the Boyd Fellow, the Boyd Employee Scholarship, the Boyd Grant, the Dr. LaDonna Y. Boyd Annual Scholarship at Spelman College, and the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund Scholarship at Tennessee State University.

Past scholarship recipients include Mr. Jalani Patterson, who is attending Grambling University in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, and majoring in business management, and Mrs. Taylor Epps, who is pursuing her doctoral degree in business administration at Columbia State University in Orange Beach, AL.