By Michael A. Grant, J.D.

NASHVILLE, TN — Representative Harold M. Love, Jr., representing Tennessee’s 58th legislative district, served as host to the recent conference of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Nashville. He is also president-elect of this powerful organization. He will be sworn in next December in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Love was groomed for national leadership since his youth by his father, the legendary Harold Moses Love Sr., a Nashville city councilman from 1962 to 1970 and a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives for the 54th District from 1968 to 1994. Love’s mother ,an educator and math instructor was the director of the federal government’s local Upward Bound program for 47 years at Tennessee State University. She passed one year after retirement.

Rep. Love. Jr. lavishes praise on both of his parents who taught him how to serve others. All of their efforts resulted in his finally being elected after three unsuccessful attempts to hold public office. According to Rep. Love, who earned a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University in Theological Studies and a doctorate from Tennessee State University in public policy and who is also Senior Pastor at Lee Chapel AME Church, received some sage advice from his mentor, Reverend Sonnye Dixon: “Do the work for the community outside of elected office. Then you will be able to continue this work after you are elected”.

The 2010 flood that damaged a section of Black Nashville, gave Dr. Love the opportunity to put Reverend Dixon’s advice to work. By taking the initiative and helping to organize the recovery funded by FEMA, a grateful community encouraged Rep. Love to seek office again. This time, in 2012, he was resoundingly elected to represent the 58th district of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Three major initiatives to date are accomplishments of Rep. Love. They are as follows:

1. Legislation to require TennCare to track and report on the most current treatment modalities for Sickle Cell Anemia. This legislation allowed constituents to hold TennCare accountable for keeping the public apprised of the latest developments in Sickle Cell research. Eleven states have subsequently passed similar legislation.

2. Representative Love introduced legislation to amend the property tax freeze program for citizens 65 years of age and older who met the income requirements. He got the income ceiling lifted from $31,600 to $60,000 annual income. This legislation has allowed countless seniors to maintain their status as homeowners. Regardless of the increase in house values, the freeze would cap the property tax rate through the duration of homeownership.

3. Finally, through a joint committee, headed by Representative Love, the historical under-funding of Tennessee State University, a Land Grant college, has been publicized. This gross inequity, dating from 1957-2020, has resulted in a finding that the State of Tennessee owes the school some half a billion dollars for capacity grant matching funds withheld.

Asked what his vision for the NBCSL will be when he assumes office, Representative Love, with a comprehensive and methodical mind, stated that he wants to get his fellow legislators to take notice of the trend to empower state legislators by political conservatives and be prepared for what is coming at minority communities across the country (i.e., voter disenfranchisement and intimidation). He wants voters across the country to realize that voting is their obligation in a democracy. Also, that they should stay engaged in the political process from election day to the implementation of policies designed to insure inclusion in government created opportunities.

His term in office should create hopeful expectations for a dispirited electorate.

Michael A. Grant, J.D. is a former president of the Nashville Branch of the NAACP and the National Bankers Association in Washington, D.C.